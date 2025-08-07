Volkswagen opens pre-orders for Tiguan Allspace-replacing Tayron

Tayron will provide seating for five or seven, although for the moment, only Volkswagen's smallest petrol engine has been allocated.

Revealed on local soil at its annual product Indaba in February, Volkswagen has officially opened pre-ordering of the new Tayron ahead of its market launch at the end of this month.

Wolfsburg’s seven-seat replacement for the Tiguan Allspace, the Tayron introduces a name offered in China since 2018 for a market specific variant of the Tiguan to South Africa and indeed Europe for the first time.

Tiguan vs Tayron

Produced at Volkswagen’s home plant instead of being imported from the Changchun facility, the Tayron rides on the same MQB platform as the Tiguan, but with dimensional increases of 230 mm in overall length, six millimetres in width and 29 mm in height.

Longer by 115 mm on the wheelbase front, the Tayron’s measurements, therefore, amount to 4 770 mm long, 1 849 mm wide, 1 660 mm tall and 2 791 mm long in the case of the former.

The upshot is more boot space. Compared to the Tiguan, which has between 652 and 1 650-litres of packing capacity, utility in the Tayron ranges from 345-litres to 885-litres with the second-row folded. With the middle row also dropped, space maxes out at 2 090-litres.

Spec sheet

Still to be priced, Volkswagen has, however, confirmed specifications, as well as three trim grades: base, Life and R-Line.

The only variant to have five-seats, the base Tayron’s spec sheet comprises 18-inch Bologna alloy wheels, LED headlights, the 12.9-inch infotainment system, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Park Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Front Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

Besides the Tayron badge on the passenger’s side, the interior carries over unchanged from the Tiguan. Image: Volkswagen

Stepping up to the Life, which adds the seven-seats, nets tri-zone climate control, illuminated front and rear Volkswagen badges, ambient lighting, the 12.3-inch Digital Cockpit instrument cluster, Auto High Beam Assist, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Automatic Emergency Braking, a reverse camera and Exit Warning Assist.

Completing the range, the R-Line comes equipped with the R bumpers and door sills, 19-inch Coventry alloy wheels, uprated LED headlights, Varenna leather upholstery, heated and massaging Ergo Active front seats and the expanded ambient lighting package with 30 instead of 10 colours.

Known options for the latter pair is the Matrix I.Q. LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and a wireless smartphone charger.

Smallest TSI only.. for now

Up front, Volkswagen has so far only mentioned a single powertrain, the 1.4 TSI, whose 110kW/250Nm goes to the front axle via a seven-speed DSG.

For the time being, the 2.0 TSI and 2.0 TDI engines from the Tiguan haven’t been approved, with the same applying to the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system.

More soon

Debuting later this month as mentioned, more details are likely to emerge soon.

