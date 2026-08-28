Now is your moment with the Huawei Pura 90s Series

Now available in South Africa, the Huawei Pura 90s Pro and Pura 90s Pro Max are built around a simple idea. Technology should make it easier to capture, enjoy and share life as it happens, rather than getting in the way of it.

The moments we remember most rarely arrive with much warning. It might be the light suddenly turning spectacular on the drive home. Your favourite song starting at a concert. A friend laughing before they realise anyone is taking a photograph. An animal appearing in the distance on a weekend away. Or an ordinary afternoon that somehow becomes one of the best days of the year.

You do not schedule these moments. You simply have to be ready for them.

That thinking sits behind Now is Your Moment, the philosophy at the heart of the Huawei Pura 90s Series. Now available in South Africa, the Huawei Pura 90s Pro and Pura 90s Pro Max are built around a simple idea. Technology should make it easier to capture, enjoy and share life as it happens, rather than getting in the way of it.

When you cannot simply move closer

Some of the best moments happen just beyond reach. At a concert, you cannot walk onto the stage. At a sports match, the action may be happening on the opposite side of the field. On a game drive, getting closer is often neither possible nor advisable.

The Huawei Pura 90s Pro Max is designed for exactly these situations. Its 200MP Ultra Large Sensor Telephoto Camera brings serious long-range photography into your pocket, with 4x optical zoom and support for 20x ultra-telephoto video. Huawei has also incorporated CIPA 7.0 image stabilisation to help keep those distant photographs and videos steady.

It changes the kind of memory you can keep. Instead of photographing an entire stage, you can capture the performer. Instead of simply seeing an animal somewhere across the landscape, you can preserve the details that made you stop and look in the first place.

For moments happening closer to home, the Huawei Pura 90s Pro brings an Ultra Lighting Macro Telephoto Camera capable of focusing from just 5cm, opening another world of tiny details, from food and flowers to jewellery and textures.

Life does not come with studio lighting

Neither does real life wait for the perfect light. A sunset places bright sky behind the people you are photographing. Restaurants mix warm lighting with sunlight from the windows. Concerts shift from red to blue to purple in seconds.

Both Huawei Pura 90s models feature True-to-Colour Camera 2.0, designed to reproduce colours more accurately across changing and complex lighting conditions. The Pura 90s Pro Max adds an Ultra Lighting HDR Camera to capture greater detail across the brightest and darkest parts of a scene.

The result is technology working towards something surprisingly simple. The photograph should look more like the moment you remember.

Not every moment arrives perfectly framed

Real life also has an inconvenient habit of photobombing itself. Someone walks into the background. A window creates an unwanted reflection. One person in the group closes their eyes just as everyone else finally looks good.

The Pura 90s Series introduces intelligent photography tools designed around these familiar frustrations. AI Composition can provide guidance on framing and positioning before you take the photograph. AI De-glare helps remove reflections from photographs captured through glass, while AI Move allows elements within an image to be repositioned, resized or duplicated. AI Best Expression can help rescue those group photographs where not everyone managed their best smile at exactly the same second.

Rather than making photography more complicated, AI becomes the quiet assistant helping you get closer to the photograph you wanted.

Designed to come along for the ride

Of course, the phone capturing your life becomes part of your lifestyle too. Huawei’s Rhythm of Colour design gives the Pura 90s Series an expressive identity that feels deliberately different from the predictable smartphone palette. The Pura 90s Pro Max is available locally in Blush Gold, Blaze Purple and Graphite Black, while the Pura 90s Pro is offered in Orange Soda, Coconut White and Mulberry Black.

There is practical thinking behind the design too. The Huawei 90s Pro Max’s Anti-Reflection and Scratch-Resistant Kunlun Glass can reduce reflections by up to 70%, helping when checking photographs, navigation or messages under bright South African sunlight.

Both models also carry a 6000mAh battery, so the day can move from photographs and navigation to music, messages, video and sharing without constantly turning into a search for the nearest plug.

Your moment is already happening

There will always be photographs we plan. The birthday pose. The holiday sunset. The picture everyone knows is about to be taken. But the photographs that become favourites are often the ones that happened in between.

Now is Your Moment is less about waiting for something extraordinary and more about noticing what is already happening around you. So is this your Pura moment?

The 5G Huawei Pura 90s Series is now available through select retailers, Huawei Experience Stores, operators and the Huawei Online Store, from R849 per month over 36 months or from R19 999.