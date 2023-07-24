Chasing glory in Cape Town: The 16 teams at the Netball World Cup

By Wesley Botton

A total of 16 teams will turn out at the Netball World Cup starting in Cape Town on Friday.

We take a look at the participating nations ahead of the first round of pool stage matches at the 16th edition of the quadrennial spectacle (world rankings in brackets).

Group A

Australia (1)

Few teams in world sport have dominated as much as the Australian Diamonds, who have lifted the World Cup 11 times. Remarkably, they have reached every final of the showpiece, and they will be confident of challenging for the title once again.

Tonga (7)

Since joining the International Netball Federation in 2011, Tonga have made an impressive climb up the ranks. The four-time Pacific Games medallists will be hoping to make an impact on their World Cup debut.

Zimbabwe (13)

In their first appearance at the global showpiece in Liverpool four years ago, Zimbabwe did well to finish eighth of 16 teams after winning half the matches they played. They will be eager to perform even better in Cape Town.

Fiji (19)

They have never made the playoffs but the Fijian Pearls are making their 10th appearance at the World Cup and the seven-time Pacific Games champions will be hoping to take a step up at the highest level by causing some upsets.

Group B

England (3)

Having finished third at the last three successive editions of the World Cup, England will be desperate to take another step forward by reaching the final for the first time since 1975.

Malawi (6)

Previously the top-ranked team in Africa, the Malawi Queens have struggled to challenge the likes of South Africa and Uganda in recent years. They will be eager to regain their best form.

Scotland (10)

Having competed at 14 of the 15 previous editions of the World Cup, the Scottish Thistles are well established in the global game. While they are seven-time medallists at the European Championships, however, they will need to punch above their weight against the world’s best.

Barbados (14)

The small Caribbean nation has a best result of sixth at the World Cup, but that was back in 1987, and they have finished outside the top 10 at the last four successive editions of the global showpiece. They will have to dig deep.

Group C

Jamaica (4)

The three-time World Cup bronze medallists are always contenders, and they will again be out to cause an upset against the more fancied top-ranked sides. After securing silver at last year’s Commonwealth Games, the Sunshine Girls will be confident of their chances.

South Africa (5)

As hosts, the Proteas will be facing immense pressure in front of an expectant home crowd. After breaking ground in Liverpool four years ago, however, they will be aiming to improve on their fourth position by stepping on the podium for the first time in 28 years.

Proteas captain Bongi Msomi during a training session in Cape Town over the weekend. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Wales (9)

Improving their finishing position at six successive World Cups between 2005 and 2015, Wales were on the rise before they failed to qualify for the 2019 showpiece in Liverpool. Back in the hunt, they will be hungry to do more than make up the numbers.

Sri Lanka (15)

Having finished inside the top 12 only once in 10 previous World Cup appearances, the Lionesses are hardly known as world beaters. They are the Asian champions, however, and they will hope to transform their continental form into global success.

Group D

New Zealand (2)

The five-time gold medallists ended Australia’s dominant run by lifting the trophy at the 2019 Netball World Cup in Liverpool. The Silver Ferns are very consistent, and they shouldn’t face any real pressure until they reach the playoff stages of the tournament.

Ameliaranne Ekenasio will lead defending champions New Zealand at the World Cup. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Uganda (8)

Like a gutsy pack of fighters, Uganda hit the court hard and barge their way through. They could struggle against teams with staying power, but the She-Cranes have rocketed up the world rankings in recent years and they will be ready to tear things up.

Trinidad and Tobago (11)

They used to be world beaters but it has been some time since Trinidad and Tobago had the global elite shaking at their knees. The former world champions have not reached the podium since 1987 and they will have to work hard to stay in the hunt.

Singapore (28)

The lowest-ranked team at the tournament, Singapore will turn out among the underdogs. But they are three-time winners of the Asian Netball Championships and will be quietly confident of springing a surprise or two.

