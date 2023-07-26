Know your netball team: All the Proteas players in the World Cup squad

By Wesley Botton

A squad of 12 players, plus three reserves, will carry the hopes of the host nation when the Netball World Cup gets underway in Cape Town on Friday.

These are the Proteas players who will represent South Africa at the 10-day tournament.

Bongiwe Msomi (captain)

A zippy playmaker, Msomi is equally useful at the centre of the court or on the wing. The captain of the national team since 2016, and their most capped player (158 Tests), she will offer invaluable experience in her fourth World Cup tournament.

Karla Pretorius (vice-captain)

Having returned to action earlier this year after taking a break from the court to have her first child, Pretorius will be a key member of the Proteas defence. Named as the Player of the Tournament at the 2019 World Cup in Liverpool, she is recognised as one of the best defenders in the global game.

Khanyisa Chawane

Another senior member of the national team, the pacy winger from the Free State has cemented her place within the core of the Proteas squad during her impressive career. She has the ability to dictate the speed of a game and offers the coaching staff another valuable option at centre.

Khanyisa Chawane during a Proteas training session ahead of the World Cup. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Izette Griesel

Strengthening the team’s depth at centre and on the wing, Griesel has a bag full of Test caps and she will be an intimidating force alongside the likes of Msomi and Chawane. Whether driving the game forward or holding off the opposition, she is always a prominent figure on court.

Phumza Maweni

Maweni is the oldest player in the team, but she brings tremendous experience after playing in professional leagues in the UK and Australia throughout her career. The 38-year-old veteran has the ability to form a solid one-person wall at the back and she will anchor the squad’s defence.

Lenize Potgieter

Another player who has competed in leagues around the world, Potgieter’s accuracy is superb. In her 10th season as a member of the Proteas squad, the popular goal shooter will again spearhead the attack up front as she looks to keep the host nation in the hunt for a podium place.

Nicola Smith

With 18 Test caps, Smith is no stranger to the national squad and the 23-year-old Capetonian will be eager to rise to the occasion in front of her home crowd at the Cape Town International Conference Centre. She will be looking to shut down the Proteas’ opposition on defence.

Jeanté Strydom

After years of trying to break through at senior level, Strydom has finally been given a chance to showcase her ability, and she will do so on the biggest stage of all. An explosive player, the uncapped 26-year-old defender will inject more energy into the SA team.

Jeante Strydom during a Proteas training session in Cape Town. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Nichole Taljaard

Providing further depth up front, Taljaard has established her place in the national squad after making her debut last year, and the Proteas management team will rely on her to give them the rotational options they need. A world-class shooter, she will provide significant support on attack.

Elmere van der Berg

A tall, intimidating player, 22-year-old goal attack Van der Berg will provide quality back-up to her more experienced compatriots. She will play an important role in boosting the team’s depth and creating goal-scoring opportunities when she’s on court.

Shadine van der Merwe

Bringing tremendous experience, Van der Merwe is as hard as a rock at the back of the court. The versatile 30-year-old defender will be key in holding off the Proteas’ opposition, whether she is needed at goal defence or wing defence.

Ine-Mari Venter

If head coach Norma Plummer didn’t have enough quality goal shooters already, she won’t run out with Venter in the squad. Another player with a wealth of international experience, she has the ability to carry the team up front.

Reserve players

The coaching staff will be able to rely on three reserves who can be roped in to the squad. These back-up roles will be filled by 21-year-old Owethu Ngubane, 22-year-old Refiloe Nketsa and experienced playmaker Lefebre Rademan.

NOW READ: Chasing glory in Cape Town: The 16 teams at the Netball World Cup