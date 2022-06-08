Boxer Simiso Buthelezi passes on after Durban fight

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

South African lightweight boxer Simiso Buthelezi has died.

Buthelezi, who seemed to lose consciousness during a World Boxing Federation Africa lightweight title fight in Durban on Sunday, passed away on Tuesday night. He had been in an induced coma after losing his bearings in the 10th round in his fight with Siphesihle Mntungwa.

Footage that did the rounds on social media on Sunday and Monday showed Buthelezi, seconds after knocking his opponent to the ground, punching at thin air and mistaking the referee for his opponent. Seeing that Buthelezi was in no shape to continue the fight, the referee immediately ended the bout.

Boxing South Africa shared the news of Buthelezi’s passing on Wednesday morning.

“It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Simiso Buthelezi,” read a statement by BSA and the Buthelezi family.

The statement further mentions that Buthelezi suffered a brain injury which resulted in internal bleeding.

BSA said they would conduct an independent medical review of the injury and will then make public the results.

No funeral arrangements have been made.