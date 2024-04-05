‘I want to give someone a blue eye’: Skeem Saam actor Pholoso Mohlala ready to get in the ring

Pholoso squares off against Phumlani Njilo.

Actor Pholoso Mohlala, known for his role in the popular soapie, Skeem Saam, is gearing up for his first celebrity boxing match, set to take place today, 5 April.

Mohlala will be fighting against Phumlani Njilo, the brother of Faith Nketsi’s ex-husband and baby daddy.

The highly anticipated event is hosted by Tumelo Ramaphosa, son of President Cyril Ramaphosa, in collaboration with the Mandela Foundation and the International Boxing Association.

While he has never fought before, Mohlala told The Citizen that he is looking forward to the match.

“I don’t know much about boxing, but I’m craving for the ring, man. I have boxed at the gym and I’ve boxed in movies, so I do a lot of stunts.

“If he beats me, it’s okay. If I win, I win. But, I’m going to win, I think I can,” he said.

His opponent, Phumlani Njilo, is no stranger to the ring, having previously fought against Big Zulu.

However, Mohlala said he is not intimidated: “Yes, he’s had a fight with Big Zulu, but Big Zulu is not a fighter.

“I’m going to use my skills from physical theatre and stunt work. I’m here to have fun and give someone a blue eye.”

There will also be a female boxing match

Tumelo Ramaphosa emphasised the significance of celebrity boxing in South Africa and its potential for global expansion.

“We’re promoting our first celebrity boxing pay-per-view event as part of our sports marketing and management endeavors. Celebrity boxing has gained traction in South Africa, and we see this as an opportunity to uplift the sport on the continent.”

In addition to the men’s bout, the event will also feature women fighters, a decision made to promote inclusivity and provide a platform for women in combat sports.

The controversial reality TV star Inno Morolong will face off against Ashleigh Ogle, Da LES’s ex-girlfriend.

“Female inclusion was long overdue. When you look at all sports evolving, you don’t see much female inclusion until a very good stage. So that’s what we are trying to do here.” Ramaphosa said.

He said for the prize, fighters will receive a 20% cut of the pay-per-view revenue, with additional agreements made between the organisers and participants.

Meanwhile, Njilo revealed that Mohlala has agreed to pay him R10 000 if he loses the match.

