Schwartzel wins first LIV Golf tournament, pockets R64 million

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel has become LIV Golf’s first winner after capturing the Centurion Club title outside London late Saturday.

He has also received the biggest pay cheque of his career — a whopping $4 million first prize (R64 million).

Schwartzel’s previous biggest cheque was the $1.4 million he banked after winning the Masters in 2011.

Schwartzel, 37, led from start to finish and won with a score of seven-under par after carding rounds of 65, 66 and 72.

In second was another South African, Hennie du Plessis, who only this year made it onto the DP World Tour, after scores of 66, 68 and 70 for a total of six-under par, one stroke back. He will bank $2.1 million (R33.3 million).

And, in third was Branden Grace, who enjoyed a good final round, to earn himself $1.5 million (R24 million) after rounds of 68, 72 and 65.

The first event of the controversial LIV Golf teed off on Thursday, with the second event taking place at the end of June.

Each event is played over 54 holes (what the LIV stands for in Roman numerals) with no cut. Last-place pockets $120,000. Only 48 players were invited to the first event, including former world number one Dustin Johnson, who has resigned his membership from the PGA Tour.

Other notables in the field included Sergio Garcia, Phil Michelson, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and eight South Africans, including Schwartzel, Louis Oosthuizen and Grace.

Oliver Bekker was tied sixth, Justin Harding tied ninth, Oosthuizen tied 10th, JC Ritchie 17th, Shaun Norris 22nd, and US-based Ian Snyman 25th.