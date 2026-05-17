Potgieter slips back at PGA Championship, little-known Smalley leads by two

A number of players are within reach of the surprise leader which will ensure a thrilling final round.

South Africa’s chances of a first Major golf win since 2012 faded on Saturday following the third round of this year’s PGA Championship at Aronimik Golf Club in Pennsylvania.

After being among the leaders after the first two rounds, 21-year-old Aldrich Potgieter, South Africa’s big hope on days one and two of the year’s second Major, fell into the chasing pack after his third round.

Potgieter recorded a third round 73, to go with his earlier rounds of 67 and 70, to be tied 31st ahead of Sunday’s final round. He is on a score of even-par, six shots back of the surprise leader, America’s Alex Smalley, who’s six-under-par after rounds of 67, 69 and 68.

He’s two shots clear of five players on, four-under-par, among them Jon Rahm and Ludvig Aberg.

One shot further back are four players at three-under-par, including Rory McIlroy.

Then there are 12 players at two-under-par, just four shots back, including Justin Rose, Cameron Smith and Hideki Matsuyama.

It is a stacked leaderboard, with 30 players under-par and within five shots of Smalley.

The two other South Africans who made the halfway cut, Christian Bezuidenhout (tied 64th on four-over-par) and Casey Jarvis (81st on 10-over-par) are likely out of the running.

The two other South Africans who made it to the tournament, Jayden Schaper and Garrick Higgo, missed the cut.

Full leaderboard.