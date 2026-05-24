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SA’s Richard Sterne wins in Belgium for first DP World Tour title in 13 years

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

3 minute read

24 May 2026

06:07 pm

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The South Africans generally did well in the tournament played in Antwerp, Belgium.

Richard Sterne

Richard Sterne of South Africa poses for a photograph with the trophy after winning the Soudal Open at Rinkven International GC on Sunday. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images

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South Africa’s Richard Sterne turned back the clock at the Rinkven International Golf Club in Antwerp, Belgium on Sunday as he pulled off a surprise win at the Soudal Open.

With a score of 18-under-par, the 44-year-old South African finished two shots clear of six players who shared second on 16-under-par.

This was Sterne’s seventh DP World Tour win, but his first in 13 years after a period of injury setbacks.

“It’s been a tough run,” said Sterne afterwards in a television interview.

“I’ve had a lot of injuries … wrist surgery, hip surgery. There have been many hard times but to be back in the winner’s circle is nice. I’ve put in a lot of hard work to get back here.”

Sterne played the steadiest golf of the week, recording rounds of 64, 68, 68 and 66.

Struggles for Lombard

Before Sunday’s win, Sterne’s last victory was at the 2013 Joburg Open.

After making four birdies and a bogey earlier in his round, Sterne made a superb eagle-three on the par-five 17th to get to 18-under-par and pile the pressure on those behind him.

One player who felt the heat was Zander Lombard, who led after the previous three rounds and at one stage enjoyed a three-shot lead on Sunday, but will rue a poor back nine.

After going out in 35 strokes on Sunday his back nine totalled 39 shots which included two bogeys and double for a final round 74. His earlier rounds were 63 and a pair of 66s. He finished on a score of 15-under-par and in a tie for eighth.

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Another South African, MJ Daffue, who played in the final group alongside Lombard, also struggled on Sunday, recording an even-par 71 to also be tied eighth.

Casey Jarvis finished in a tie for 22nd and Jayden Schaper in a tie for 24th. Yurav Premlall, a recent DP World Tour winner, finished in a tie for 30th.

Sterne added it was satisfying to prove to himself he could still be competitive at 44.

“I think the time off (and out of the game because of the injuries) helped me realise I still wanted to compete,” he said.

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