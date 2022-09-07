Presidents Cup: Bezuidenhout has game tailormade for Quail Hollow

Ken Borland

Christiaan Bezuidenhout was named on Tuesday as the only South African in compatriot Trevor Immelman’s Internationals team for the Presidents Cup, and the 28-year-old debutant believes he has a game tailormade for the tough Quail Hollow layout on which they will take on the United States from September 22-25.

Bezuidenhout joins K.H. Lee, Sebastian Munoz, Taylor Pendrith, Si Woo Kim and Cameron Davis as a captain’s pick for the International Team on a dangerous course, especially down the stretch. Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Tom Kim, Corey Connors, Mito Pereira and Adam Scott were automatic qualifiers.

Bezuidenhout has won three times on the European Tour and finished 51st on his just-completed first full year on the U.S. PGA Tour. That will be crucial experience.

‘Good putter’

“Most golf courses in the States are a lot longer than what we usually play and it’s a completely different style of golf to what we’re used to in Europe and internationally,” Bezuidenhout said on Tuesday. “They are set up tougher, they are narrower, with higher rough. So you need a good scrambling game and I feel I am a really good putter, one of the best on tour [ranked sixth last season].

“Off the tee I’m pretty straight, I hit a lot of fairways and my scramble around the greens is pretty good.

“We had a two-day training camp in Charlotte and practised a bit on Quail Hollow. It was the first time I’d seen it, but it was a lovely couple of days,” Bezuidenhout said.

Presidents Cup or LIV?

While some international golfers may have been torn between playing in the Presidents Cup or defecting to LIV Golf – and Immelman lost the services of ‘rebels’ like Cameron Smith, Louis Oosthuizen, Branden Grace and Abraham Ancer – Bezuidenhout has had his sights set on the tournament for a while. He will be one of the golfers Immelman described as being really hungry to beat the Americans.

“It’s a massive honour for me to be selected because the Presidents Cup has been a definite goal for me for quite a few years,” Bezuidenhout said. “The International team was so close to victory in Melbourne in 2019, which was really exciting.

“I played really hard to make the team three years ago, but just missed out. Now I can look back at all the other South Africans who have played in the past, and it’s a big honour for me to make my debut.

“My first memory of the tournament was in 2003 when I was nine years old and I remember Ernie Els and Tiger Woods in the playoff. I always watch it on TV, I’ve followed the event closely.

“We are definite underdogs, but there is a great vibe in the team, it’s a great bunch of guys and everyone is so supportive. The team spirit is high and everyone’s excited,” Bezuidenhout said.

