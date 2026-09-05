Alpine’s Gasly takes shock pole for Italian Grand Prix

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly earned a brilliant first-ever F1 pole position at the Italian Grand Prix, edging out Mercedes' George Russell and McLaren's Oscar Piastri in a pulsating Qualifying session.

Frenchman Pierre Gasly snatched a surprise pole position for Alpine in qualifying on Saturday for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, the first of his career at the 191st attempt.

He will start Sunday’s race on the front row alongside George Russell of Mercedes. McLaren’s Oscar Piastri was third fastest ahead of the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

“It has been nine years, chipping away and trying to get pole. Won my first race in Monza, and now my first pole,” said Gasly.

He is the first French driver to take pole since Jean Alesi at the same track in 1997. The circuit is also where the 30-year-old Gasly won in 2020, his only Grand Prix victory.

It was sweet revenge for Gasly, who on Friday lost his third-place finish from Monaco earlier this year after the FIA International Court of Appeal upheld an appeal by Red Bull and McLaren.

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli will begin at the back of the grid after taking penalties for exceeding the permitted number of power unit changes.