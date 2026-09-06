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Championship leader Antonelli wins Italian Grand Prix

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

6 September 2026

05:48 pm

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Kimi Antonelli completed a remarkable comeback to win his home Italian Grand Prix from 19th place after a race-long battle against Mercedes team-mate George Russell.

Kimi Antonelli.

Mercedes’ Italian driver Kimi Antonelli celebrates after winning the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza circuit in Monza, northern Italy on September 6, 2026. (Photo by Andrej Isakovic / AFP.

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Kimi Antonelli produced a dazzling drive from the back of the grid to see off Mercedes teammate George Russell and win the Italian Grand Prix at Monza on Sunday.

It marked a seventh victory of the season for the 20-year-old Italian, who won his home grand prix for the first time and stretched his lead at the top of the championship standings to 66 points.

He is the first domestic winner of the Italian GP since Ludovico Scarfiotti in 1966.

Max Verstappen finished third in his Red Bull ahead of the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton gave the many Ferrari fans something to cheer as he rounded off the top six.

The race started in dramatic fashion when Hamilton’s teammate Charles Leclerc slammed his Ferrari off the track and into barriers.

The Monegasque, who is a two-time winner at Monza, lost control on the exit of the parabolica at the end of lap two, going straight into the gravel and flying side on into the tyre barriers.

Leclerc stepped out of the car, looking winded but otherwise unhurt.

The race was red-flagged with Russell in the lead, having overtaken pole-sitter Pierre Gasly of Alpine.

Antonelli, who began at the back of the field in 19th after exceeding the permitted number of power unit changes, had already moved his way up to 12th and once the race restarted continued to pick his way through the field.

On lap 18, he hit the front for the first time but that was the start of a desperate dogfight with Russell.

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Antonelli benefitted from a ‘free’ tyre change during a virtual safety car on lap 29 coming out on a fresh sets of mediums while Russell was left out on track with his hard tyres.

A 15-second lead quickly evaporated and after a botched overtaking effort on lap 49, Antonelli finally slipped past Russell a lap later and eased his was through the final three laps to take chequered flag.

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