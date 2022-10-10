Who, where and when: All you need to know about the Cape Town Marathon

Wesley Botton

A growing force on the global road running circuit, as Africa’s only World Athletics Gold Label race, the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon has attracted elite athletes from across the continent and amateur entrants from around the globe, who will converge on the Mother City this weekend.

As a candidate event to be added to the top-flight World Marathon Majors series, organisers will be eager to put on another good show at the four-day road running festival, which includes an expo starting on Thursday.

Here’s all you need to know about the race.

Where and when

The event includes six different races, which will be held over two days.

Saturday

46km trail race – 6am

22km trail race – 6.45am

10km road race – 7am

5km road race – 8.15am

Sunday

42.2km wheelchair race – 6am

42.2km road race – 6.15am

due to Road Closures there will be no access to public parking near the Race Village.

The 42.2km marathon race, to be held over a new route, starts at Helen Suzman Boulevard and finishes at Cape Town Stadium.

Spectators will be allowed at certain places along the course and around the finish area, and the race will be broadcast live on SuperSport.

Elite line-up

Defending champion Stephen Mokoka headlines the elite field as he goes in search of his third victory at the annual race.

He will have to fight for it, however, against a quality international line-up led by 22-year-old Ethiopian athlete Gebru Redahgne, last year’s runner-up in Cape Town, who clocked an impressive personal best of 2:05:58 in Barcelona in May.

South African star Stephen Mokoka (centre) returns to the race after winning in 2018 and 2021. Picture: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

In the women’s race, the domestic field is expected to struggle against a world-class line-up which features Ethiopian athlete Mereset Dinke, who won the Geneva Marathon earlier this year.

In the wheelchair race, eight-time Paralympic medallist Ernst van Dyk will make a rare appearance in front of his home crowd, though in-form American athlete Aaron Pike, who was second at the Boston Marathon earlier this year, will turn out as the pre-race favourite.

Cut-off times

To be recognised as official finishers, participants must complete their respective events within certain cut-off times.

Road races

42.2km – 6.5 hours

10km – 2.5 hours

5km – 1.5 hours

Trail races

46km – 10 hours

22km – 5 hours

Race rewards

For the athletes up front, a prize purse of more than R1.3 million is up for grabs in the marathon race, including R250 000 for the men’s and women’s winners.

An additional R100 000 is also on the line for the winners if they break the race records held by Mokoka (2:08:31) and Kenyan athlete Lydia Simiyu (2:25:44).

Further back, with the 42km race open to 25 000 participants, all finishers will receive medals and t-shirts for their efforts.