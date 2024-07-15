‘You agreed with it’: ASA claims Luxolo Adams was not left in the dark

Adams is taking legal action after being dropped from the national team.

Luxolo Adams reacts after winning the men’s 200m race at the Diamond League meeting in Paris two years ago. Picture: Geoffroy van der Hasselt/Diamond League AG/Factstory

Athletics South Africa (ASA) has defended the selection of Wayde van Niekerk ahead of Luxolo Adams for the 200m sprint at the Paris Olympics next month, with the federation insisting it had discussed the decision with Adams, after the former national champion revealed at the weekend he was taking the fight to court.

While Adams was initially announced as one of three 200m runners in the SA team, it was confirmed last week that 400m world record holder Van Niekerk had been dropped from the one-lap event and had replaced Adams in the 200m team, in order for Van Niekerk to be available for the 4x100m and 4x400m relays.

Luxolo Adams in action during the 200m heats at last year’s World Athletics Championships in Budapest. Picture: Jewel Samad/AFP

Adams, however, said the decision was “incredibly disheartening”, hitting out at the national federation for allegedly informing him via a WhatsApp message.

He said he was “seeking urgent legal intervention” to reclaim his place in the national team for the quadrennial Games.

Telephonic meeting

However, according to a letter from ASA coordinator Hezekiel Sepeng to Adams which has emerged, the federation claimed to have discussed the decision during a telephonic meeting with Adams, his coach (Gerrie Posthumus) and his agent (Peet van Zyl) last week.

Adams, who picked up a hamstring injury earlier this year, had apparently told ASA he would be ready to compete in May, but he had turned down his selection for the African Athletics Championships in Cameroon last month as he was still recovering.

The 27-year-old sprinter had then told the federation he would compete twice, on 6 July and 9 July, to prove he was fit. But after clocking a pedestrian time of 21.50 seconds over 200m in Italy on 6 July (far slower than Van Niekerk’s season’s best of 20.29) he then pulled out of the event on 9 July.

This was apparently discussed with Adams and his management team during the telephonic meeting with ASA.

‘Focus on your recovery’

“All parties agreed that the performance on 6 July was a poor result and indicated that you are not ready for the Olympic Games, and your coach indicated that you were in your fourth week of rehabilitation,” Sepeng wrote to Adams.

“Instead, you should focus on your recovery and prepare for next season.”

Sepeng went on to claim that Adams had not only been informed of the decision, but he had accepted it.

“During the group call you were given the opportunity to express your feelings about the decision,” Sepeng told Adams, “and you agreed with it.”