Sport

Home » Sport

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

3 minute read

15 Apr 2024

05:11 pm

Tiger Woods vows to play on … but he’s a hard watch right now

The former five-time Masters champion made the halfway cut for a record 24th consecutive time, but battled in rounds three and four.

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods waves his hat to the crowd while walking to the 18th green during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The reactions of golf fans regarding the performance of Tiger Woods at the Masters this last week have been interesting. Die-hard supporters couldn’t stop cheering for, and applauding, the five-time champion of Augusta, while neutrals said it was time for the multiple Major winner to now give up the game. Woods finished 60th – and in last place of those who made the halfway cut – with a score of 16-over-par, his worst showing at the Masters, including his two outings there as an amateur. And though he became the sole record holder for consecutive cuts made at the Masters…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

The reactions of golf fans regarding the performance of Tiger Woods at the Masters this last week have been interesting.

Die-hard supporters couldn’t stop cheering for, and applauding, the five-time champion of Augusta, while neutrals said it was time for the multiple Major winner to now give up the game.

Woods finished 60th – and in last place of those who made the halfway cut – with a score of 16-over-par, his worst showing at the Masters, including his two outings there as an amateur.

And though he became the sole record holder for consecutive cuts made at the Masters – 24 – his 82 on Saturday, followed by 77 on Sunday (after earlier rounds of 73 and 72) proved it’s going to take something of a miracle for Woods to be competitive again at any level of the game, including on the over 50 Champions Tour in future.

Next three Majors

His injuries from a car crash and other setbacks from niggles playing golf over the years have left Woods struggling to walk courses for four days, though he did well to go the distance at Augusta – but at what cost?

Woods remains fiercely competitive and optimistic – he he told reporters at the weekend he is going to tee it up at the next three Majors in the next three months at Pinehurst (PGA Championship), Valhalla (US Open) and Troon (The Open) – but one wonders why he is putting himself through so much torture?

Does he really believe he can win another Major – he must do – or is it to keep the fans happy, because let’s be honest, he’s still one of the biggest draws in the game, as was seen at Augusta at the weekend?

There were flashes of the old, brilliant Woods this last week in Georgia, but there were more moments when one felt sorry for him. He looked to be in constant pain as he walked up and down the fairways of the magnificent Augusta National … a shadow of his former self.

The 48-year-old has proved doubters wrong before and maybe he’ll do so again, but right now it’s hard to watch the great golfer struggle as much as he did at the Masters.

Read more on these topics

Golf masters Tiger Woods

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa WATCH: ‘Most of us were in shock’ – Cape Town bar slammed over alleged homophobic slurs and racism (VIDEO)
Opinion Ramaphosa’s release of Zuma shows he can’t even take care of himself (VIDEO)
News WATCH: Over R170k spent to fly Bheki Cele to AKA murder briefing in KZN (VIDEO)
Local News PICS: At least three dead as scary flash floods leaves trail of devastation in Margate
Celebs And Viral WATCH: ‘I object to anyone who suggests AKA killed our daughter’ – Anele Tembe’s father (VIDEO)

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe