Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

23 Apr 2024

07:08 am

Boks, Kolisi, Neuschafer miss out at Laureus Awards

Novak Djokovic and the Spanish women's football team were the big winners from 2023.

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic at the Laureus Awards on Monday. Picture: Burak Akbulut / Anadolu via Getty Images

The Springboks, Siya Kolisi, Kirsten Neuschafer and the organisation Justice Desk Africa all missed out on awards at the annual Laureus Awards ceremony held in Madrid on Monday night.

The Boks were nominated in the Team of the Year category after winning the Rugby World Cup for a second straight time in France in 2023 after also triumphing in 2019 (in Japan) and for the fourth time overall, while captain Kolisi was nominated in the category Comeback of the Year, after recovering from a serious knee injury to lead the side at the World Cup.

Spain’s women’s football team, who won the World Cup, were winners in the Team category, while gymnast Simone Biles won the award for Comeback of the Year.

Kirsten Neuschafer

Sailor Neuschafer, who was nominated for World Action Sportsperson of the Year award, after her achievement of becoming the first female to win a solo round-the-world race via the three Great Capes, lost out to young Australian skateboarder Arisa Trew.

Tennis star Rafael Nadal’s foundation to help youngsters in Spain and India won the Sport for Good award, beating out SA’s Justice Desk Africa, while Diede de Groot, the Dutch wheelchair tennis player, earned the World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability award.

Novak Djokovic was named World Sportsman of the Year for a record-equalling fifth time, while Spanish footballer Aitana Bonmati won the award for Sportswoman of the Year.

Djokovic, 36, won three Grand Slam titles in 2023, as well as the ATP Finals.

“I am incredibly honoured to have won my fifth,” said Djokovic.

“I think back to 2012, when I won it for the first time as a 24-year-old.

“I am very proud to be here 12 years later, reflecting on a year that brought me and my fans a lot of excitement and success.”

England footballer Jude Bellingham was given the World Breakthrough of the Year award.

Siya Kolisi Springboks (Bokke/Boks)

