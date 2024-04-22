All 13 of the Springboks’ 2024 Tests now confirmed

The Boks will start and finish their international season against the same team, Wales.

The world champion Springboks’ 2024 13-match fixture schedule is now complete following the confirmation of the Boks’ three November Tests in Europe.

Rassie Erasmus’ Boks will end their season against the same team they’ll start it against, Wales, with a match in Cardiff on November 23. They’ll also face Scotland (November 10) and England (November 16) on their three match end-of-year tour.

The Boks open their 2024 season with a match against Wales at London’s Twickenham Stadium on June 22.

The Boks will also face Ireland during the year, in two Tests in South Africa in July.

With the matches now confirmed, the Boks won’t take on Italy or France from up north this season, but Portugal in Bloemfontein in a one-off Test in late July.

‘Measure ourselves against best’

In August and September the Boks will face Argentina, Australia and New Zealand in home and away fixtures in the Rugby Championship.

Erasmus said he was excited about the November Test schedule: “As a team we want to measure ourselves against the top sides in the world consistently, and facing Scotland, Wales, and England on the year-end tour, two of which we faced in the World Cup, will be fantastic for the team and the players.

“Wales may have had a disappointing Six Nations campaign, while Scotland won two of their five matches and England three, but they are always a force to be reckoned with at home, so we know we have to be at the top of our game when we line up against them.”

Springbok fixtures:

Saturday, 22 June: SA vs Wales (Twickenham, London)

Saturday, 6 July: SA vs Ireland (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)

Saturday, 13 July: SA vs Ireland (Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban)

Saturday, 20 July: SA vs Portugal (Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein)

Saturday, 10 August: Australia vs SA (Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane)

Saturday, 17 August: Australia vs SA (Optus Stadium, Perth)

Saturday, 31 August: SA vs New Zealand (Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg)

Saturday, 7 September: SA v New Zealand (DHL Stadium, Cape Town)

Saturday, 21 September: Argentina v SA (venue TBC)

Saturday, 28 September: SA v Argentina (Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit)

Sunday, 10 November: Scotland vs SA (Murrayfield, Edinburgh)

Saturday, 16 November: England vs SA (Twickenham, London)

Saturday, 23 November: Wales vs SA (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)