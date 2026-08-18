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Bryson DeChambeau confirms he’ll tee it up at Nedbank Golf Challenge

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

18 August 2026

07:11 am

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It will be American DeChambeau's second visit to South Africa this year.

Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau is headed to Sun City later this year. Picture: Jordan Bank/Getty Images

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Two-time US Open golf champion and winner of this year’s LIV golf tournament at Steyn City, Bryson DeChambeau has confirmed he will play at this year’s Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City.

The tournament, dubbed Africa’s Major, will be played from 3 to 6 December at the Gary Player Country Club.

Player himself is the host of the tournament and he announced the news on Monday night that DeChambeau will feature at Sun City for the first time.

Earlier this year at Steyn City, DeChambeau won the fans over with his big personality as he edged Jon Rahm in a thrilling playoff for the South Africa LIV title.

“It’s official … I’m coming back to South Africa. I can’t wait,” said De Chambeau, winner of the US Open in 2020 and 2024, in a video posted on Player’s X account on Monday.

Player responded by saying, “We are so excited. What you did at Steyn City, we haven’t seen other players do … it was remarkable, they just loved you, as they do around the world.”

The Nedbank Golf Challenge forms part of the DP World Tour.

Norwegian Kristoffer Reitan won the 2025 title at Sun City.

The organisers of the Nedbank Golf Challenge have yet to officially confirm DeChambeau’s participation.

Here is the video of Player and DeChambeau:

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Gary Player Golf Nedbank Golf Challenge
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