DeChambeau beats Rahm in playoff to win LIV Golf SA title: ‘The best event’

The Crushers also edged the SA-player team, Southern Guards, on a dramatic final day.

American Bryson DeChambeau has won the inaugural LIV Golf South Africa title after beating Spaniard Jon Rahm in a dramatic playoff at Steyn City on Sunday.

It was a second LIV title in as many tournaments after DeChambeau also won in Singapore the week before.

Both DeChambeau and Rahm finished on a score of 26-under-par after regulation play, three shots ahead of three players, including Branden Grace of South Africa, who finished on 23-under-par and tied-third.

A shot further back was Dean Burmester on 22-under-par for a tied-sixth finish.

In the team competition, the SA-player team, the Southern Guards, missed out by one shot to DeChambeau’s Crushers, who won on a combined 76-under-par, with the Guards on 75-under-par. At one stage on Sunday the Guards held a nine-shot lead, but were hauled in late in the round by excellent scoring by the Crushers players, who registered a combined 21-under-par on the day to the Guards’ 15-under-par.

Plyoff action

In the playoff, DeChambeau recorded a birdie four to Rahm’s par on the par-five 18th hole.

It was the American’s fifth LIV Golf title.

Played in front of thousands of fans and at times in pouring rain, DeChambeau recorded a final round 66 to Rahm’s 63.

Grace managed a final round 67 while Burmester threatened to be a challenger at one stage after starting with four birdies but he was able to record just one more over his round for a 66.

The two other South Africans in the Southern Guards team, Louis Oosthuizen finished tied-17th on 16-under-par, while Charl Schwartzel, who played with a back injury all week, finished tied-24th on a score of 14-under-par.

‘Greatest week’

Burmester said he was disappointed that he could not help the Southern Guards get over the finish line.

“I’m a little gutted,” he said.

“We threw everything it at. It’s the nature of the beast. But, we’ll be back next year.

“I’m so proud to be South African and proud about the show we’ve put on.

“This was the greatest week of my golfing life. I’ve never experienced something like this. Thank you.”

DeChambeau, who hit a stunning approach shot from the wet rough on the playoff hole to set up an eagle put, which he missed but made the winning birdie, was in tears at the end.

“So much has happened in my life in the last week,” he said without elaborating.

“I’m so grateful to the Crushers team. I was praying all day. This tournament was unbelievable… it’s got to be the best LIV event.”

Full final leaderboard