Cancelled Cape Town marathon: ‘You’ve got to trust the organisers’

Strong winds and safety concerns resulted in the race being cancelled.

‘You’re damned if you do, damned if you don’t?’

That is the sentiment of a disappointed Cape Town marathon runner who had to learn on Sunday morning, hours before the start of the popular race that it wouldn’t go ahead because of safety concerns due to strong winds in the city.

While the Cape Town Cycle Tour was cancelled in 2017 due to strong winds, it was the first time a major road running race was called off in the Mother City due to adverse weather conditions.

Paul Bolton, a multiple Ironman competitor, was hoping to qualify for next year’s Comrades marathon on Sunday, but like 24,000 other runners, he had to accept the fact organisers announced the cancellation of the race at around 5am, ahead of the scheduled 6.15am start.

There have since been questions around whether organisers should have delayed the start of the race for a few hours rather than cancel it, whether the winds were actually strong enough to warrant the cancellation, and there also seems to be some unhappiness that entry fees will not be reimbursed to runners, as stated in the terms and conditions of cancellation.

‘Cars were being thrown around’

“Look, it’s disappointing for sure. You prepare for months, the hours and hours of training, you get yourself up for the race, and then for it to be cancelled, it’s like a dream … it feels aimless afterwards,” said Bolton.

“But at the end of the day you have to trust the organisers. I know from past Ironman events where the swim section has been cancelled, you have to trust those in the know.

“I’ve been at Ironman events where the swim is cancelled and you think ‘why, what are they doing?’ and then I’ve swum in conditions where it doesn’t seem bad, and then it’s actually hectic.

“There’s so much at stake, for thousands of people … what if they’d gone ahead and something had gone wrong. You’re damned if you do, and damned if you don’t.”

Asked about the actual strength of the wind in Cape Town before the race, Bolton said: “The wind did drop, but the predictions were that it was only going to get stronger. I’ve also been on the Sea Point side where it’s been calm and chill, a beautiful day.

“I know on the other side of the mountain, at Hospital Bend, cars were being thrown around on the road.

“All told, you’ve got to look at the bigger picture, and what’s best for everyone. No one, ever, wants to cancel, but the right call was made, even though it’s disappointing.”

Gerda Steyn, South Africa’s long distance queen and one of the favourites to win the women’s race on Sunday, said: “We are all devastated by the news and to be honest, still processing that Cape Town marathon is cancelled.

“Jho, I know it feels very strange right now, but we are runners and if anyone can find positivity in disappointment, it is us! Chin up, lace up, see you next time.”

You can cancel the marathon, but you can't cancel the people of Cape Town's energy and enthusiasm 🇿🇦❤️ pic.twitter.com/zXE0PFdn2r — Theo ⭐⭐ (@CescyTime) October 19, 2025

World Marathon Majors bid

The decision to call off the race was a setback in the attempt to have the event included as the eighth race – and the first in Africa – in the top-flight World Marathon Majors series.

After a successful evaluation last year, the World Marathon Majors organisation was evaluating the race for a second time, and the organisers had hoped to get the green light, achieving a long-term goal which had been targeted when the race was relaunched in 2014.

Dawna Stone, CEO of the World Marathon Majors, said they would return to Cape Town in May next year to evaluate further.

“Our heart goes out to the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon team. We know they’re just devastated, but the safety of the runners and the volunteers and everybody working here comes first, and they made the right call,” Stone said.

“We’re just so sorry to everybody that was out here. I know we were looking forward to a fabulous day, but we will be back in May.”