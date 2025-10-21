Cape Town load reduction: These areas will be without power at these times this week

Eskom areas experiencing morning and evening load reduction include communities across two main blocks.

Load reduction measures will affect multiple Cape Town areas this week, with twice-daily power cuts scheduled from Tuesday, 21 October, through Sunday, 26 October 2025.

During load reduction, the utility conducts power cuts twice daily.

While load shedding remains suspended nationally, Eskom still implements scheduled power cuts due to electrical grid pressures.

Affected areas

Two blocks of areas will be impacted by the scheduled outages:

Block A:

Philippi East

Crossroads

Klipfontein

Mfuleni

Block B:

Philippi

Crossroads

Klipfontein

Eersterivier

Mfuleni

Highgate (Silversands)

Part of Airport Industrial

Khaya

Mandela Park (Khayelitsha)

ALSO READ: Power system stable as SA nears six months of no load shedding

What is load reduction

Load reduction differs from load shedding. Eskom implements these measures to prevent overloading on the electricity network in specific areas.

The scheduled cuts help manage demand on the local distribution network during peak usage times.

Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that load reduction would cease to exist in approximately a year and a few months.

Daily schedule

The power cuts will run continuously throughout the week. Each affected area will lose electricity twice daily during the early morning hours and the late afternoon to early evening period.

These outages coincide with typical peak demand times when residents prepare for their day in the morning and return home in the evening. The four-hour daily total of outages spans the busiest domestic electricity consumption periods.

Eskom has scheduled these cuts to run through the end of October. Residents should prepare for disruptions during these times by charging devices and planning meals around the outage schedule.

READ NEXT: These Gauteng areas will experience load reduction this week