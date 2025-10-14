Cape Town marathon: Ryan Sandes’ top tips for a good race-day

The popular marathon takes place this weekend, with Gerda Steyn among the favourites to win the women's title.

While ultra trail runner Ryan Sandes may be a specialist in climbing mountains and running through deserts, he also knows what it takes to run on the road, and ahead of this weekend’s Cape Town marathon one of the world’s best-known endurance runners has shared his thoughts about tackling 42.2 kilometres.

Sandes says that if your preparation was about “consistency over last-minute mileage”, then having a good race-day plan, covering nutrition and pacing, is key.

“Have a nutrition plan; know how many calories you want to consume per hour and when to take electrolytes,” explains Sandes, a former winner of multiple ultra trail races around the world, including the Leadville Trail 100, the Western States Endurance Run and the North Face 100.

“Cape Town weather can change fast, so plan for all conditions. Your electrolytes are like the oil in your engine; without them, everything seizes up.”

Ryan Sandes knows what’s required to run long distances. Picture: Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

‘Five-kilometre blocks’

His philosophy for race-day energy management is simple: “don’t overdo it early on”.

“At the start, nerves are high, and your stomach can shut down. Ease into the first hour, then start fuelling properly once you’ve settled into your rhythm.”

And as is often the case with marathon running, being mentally strong is as important as being physically ready to tackle the distance.

“I always plan for an A, B, and C scenario, best case, middle ground, and when things really go wrong,” says Sandes. “If you can manage your low moments well, you’ll have a great race.”

And his secret tip for those heading down to Cape Town this weekend? Break the race into bite-sized chunks.

“For a marathon, I focus on five-kilometre blocks, one chunk at a time. Before you know it, you’re at the finish line.”

Also, says Sandes, “stay calm, be positive and have fun.”

Favourites in the elite fields

This year’s race will be the 14th running of the Cape Town marathon and 24,000 athletes are set to take part.

Ronald Korir of Kenya, with a personal best of 2 hours, 4 minutes, and 22 seconds, is the fastest man on the start list this year, just ahead of his Kenyan countryman, Bethwel Chumba Kibet, who holds a 2 hours, 4 minutes, and 37 seconds PB.

Elroy Geland, with a recent new SA record of 2:05:36, will be South Africa’s best chance of a victory.

The elite women’s field is headlined by Gerda Steyn, a four-times Comrades winner and six-times Two Oceans champion, but other athletes who’ll be confident of finishing first include Kenya’s Winfridah Moseti (2:16:56), Angela Tanui (2:17:57), and Ethiopia’s 2024 runner-up Mare Dibaba (2:19:59).