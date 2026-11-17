A number of quality South African golfers will be in the mix in early December.

The field for this year’s Nedbank Golf Challenge has got a whole lot stronger following the news that one of Spanish golf’s rising stars, Eugenio Chacarra, will play in the tournament at Sun City between 3 and 6 December.

Chacarra finished as runner-up to Rory McIlroy in the recently completed European (DP World) Tour season order of merit.

The 26-year-old won three times on tour this season. This will be the 37th ranked player’s second visit to Africa’s Major.

A few other big-name visitors from overseas who’ll be in action at the Gary Player Country Club are Major winners Wyndham Clark, Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau and Bubba Watson as well as PGA Tour star Ben Griffin and defending champion Kristoffer Reitan.

Spanish history

“I am very excited to return to South Africa and the Nedbank Golf Challenge,” said Chacarra, who’ll be looking to become the third Spanish golfer to win the NGC title, after Seve Ballesteros and Sergio Garcia.

“I really enjoyed my time here when I made my debut last year and finished 28th. This has been an incredible year for me on the DP World Tour and it’s fantastic to form part of such a strong field at Sun City.

“There is a rich Spanish golf history in the Nedbank Golf Challenge and I hope to add to this with another title,” said Chacarra.

Burmester also in the field

The news of Chacarra’s participation comes a few hours after it was confirmed that another South African star, Dean Burmester, would also be playing at Sun City.

The former LIV Golf Tour player joins fellow South Africans Branden Grace, the last local winner of the tournament in 2017, Aldrich Potgieter, Jayden Schaper, Casey Jarvis, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Yurav Premlall, Hennie du Plessis, Michael Hollick, Thriston Lawrence, Richard Sterne and Shaun Norris in the field.

It will be Burmester’s third appearance in the NGC, with his best finish being tied 11th in 2018.