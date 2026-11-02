SA’s Casandra Alexander wins again, and is runaway LET Order of Merit No 1

The 27-year-old is one of the hottest properties in world golf right now.

Simply sensational. There are no other words to describe South Africa’s golden girl of golf Casandra Alexander who blitzed Sunrise Golf and Country in Chinese Taipei on Sunday with an eight-under-par 64 to win the Wistron Ladies Open by three strokes from England’s Hannah Screen.

It was the 27-year-old’s fourth title on the worldwide Ladies European Tour and, impressively, her third win inside a run of just five starts in recent months in this 2026 season, following her victories in the KPMG Irish Open and Buccellati Italian Open.

In addition, she has won the LET 2026 Order of Merit by a country mile and, clearly, is one of the hottest properties in world golf right now.

The South African star led after a 64 (-8) on the first day of action in Chinese Taipei and produced rounds of 71-68-64 over the next three days to win with a score of 21-under-par.

Caddie success

“That was pretty spectacular, that’s the most comfortable I have felt in a final round,” said Alexander.

“Doug and I did unbelievable work at decision making.”

Doug is her caddie, Doug Pirie, and they have formed a formidable partnership in 2026. Not only have there been the three victories, but five runner-up finishes as well (one of these being the Joburg Open at Randpark early in the year), and Pirie has played a vital role, not only as bag-carrier, but strategist, encourager and wise adviser as well.

“I wouldn’t say I hit it unbelievably well today, but I just walked off and signed for an eight-under,” said Cass after lifting the trophy. “I made birdies where I needed to and I also made some clutch pars. Pretty spectacular and pretty special. I’m upset that my husband is not here, but that’s alright!”

Cass is married to professional bodybuilder Adrian “Adi’ Alexander and she has always said what a huge role he has played in her career, not the least of which is keeping her smiling and in top shape fitness-wise.

America awaits

For the record long-hitting Alexander fired a flawless final round of eight-under 64 which saw her roll in birdies on the third, sixth, ninth and 10th holes. She then found the green in two on the par-5 13th hole and sunk her eagle putt to extend her advantage at the top of the leaderboard. On the home stretch, Alexander cemented her triumph with a birdie on 16 and a birdie at the last to win by three strokes.

“We got the result we wanted. I had a bit of a pinched neck on Friday morning ahead of round two, but we still got the job done. I’m pretty chuffed with the work that I’ve done with my team. A lot of people see the wins like this, but they don’t see the hard work that gets put in behind the scenes. My coach Grant Veenstra has been at home grafting with me, it’s a team effort and it’s a team win. It’s really nice to get it over the line for them.

“In saying that Hannah Screen played unbelievably well, she made me work every step of the way. A big congratulations to her because that was a really solid performance from her.”

Now that Cass has cleaned up on the Ladies Euopean Tour, she has plans to also make an impact on the LPGA Tour in America. This means having to go through the tour’s Qualifying School but she is playing so well and hitting the ball so well and sinking so many birdie putts (she had 23 birdies and two eagles in the Wistron Open) that, well, let’s see what happens. But, clearly, those LPGA players better look sharp. As Cass herself says, she has her foot on the gas.