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Chad le Clos loses Sea Point home to fire while swimming at Commonwealth Games

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

5 August 2026

08:23 am

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The Olympian became the Games' most decorated swimmer last week.

Chad le Clos

Chad le Clos competing at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

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Swimming star Chad le Clos lost his home to a fire while he was competing at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow last week.

The former Olympic medalist revealed the news on social media late Tuesday.

Le Clos became the Commonwealth Games’ most decorated swimmer last week when he claimed a 21st medal at the showpiece.

He broke the overall record of 20 medals which was held by retired Australian swimmer Emma McKeon.

His record included seven gold, five silver and nine bronze medals over five editions of the quadrennial Games.

Le Clos picked up three medals in Glasgow in the last fortnight.

Only days later the South African 34-year-old revealed his apartment in Sea Point, Cape Town, was destroyed by fire. A neighbour passed away in the blaze.

“It has taken me a while to process this heartbreaking tragedy,” wrote Le Clos on Instagram.

“On the evening of 30 July, amid breaking the all-time Commonwealth record, a fire started in my apartment block, which quickly spread to my home.

“Sadly my home, where I’ve lived for more than a decade, burnt down and there is nothing left to salvage.”

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Le Clos also paid tribute to his neighbour, offering his “deepest and most sincere condolences” to the family.

He added: “No words can truly ease a loss like this, but I hope the family knows that the thoughts of an entire community are with them.”

Le Clos further sympathised with all his neighbours who’d been affected by the fire.

“Together with my foundation I have set up a dedicated campaign to solely assist my neighbours as they embark on a very difficult journey rebuilding,” said Le Clos.

“100% of any donations raised will go solely to my neighbours.”

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Chad le Clos swimming

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