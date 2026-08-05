Latest on schools rugby fight: ‘Persons actively involved placed on precautionary suspension’

Formal disciplinary hearings are set to take place from 17 August.

The Noordvaal high schools rugby committee have released a statement about the fight that broke out during a rugby game at the weekend between Menlopark and EG Jansen at the former’s school grounds.

The incident was shared widely on social media.

EG Jansen said in a statement on Tuesday racist comments directed to their players by a group of Menlopark old boys next to the field sparked the incident. Menlopark reacted by saying they were “horrified” by EG Jansen’s statement, denying any racism.

In the video, a group of what appear to be EG Jansen rugby players and supporters of Menlopark lay into each other next to the field. It is understood no Menlopark rugby boys were involved.

‘Precautionary suspension’

Late Tuesday, Noordvaal, the organisers of the high schools rugby competition, said they “acknowledge the serious altercation that occurred … and are committed to protecting the integrity of school rugby and ensuring a fair disciplinary process.”

They added: “Pending the outcome of the disciplinary process, all players and persons identified as actively involved in the incident have been placed on immediate precautionary suspension.

“They may not participate in or attend any remaining competition matches in an official capacity until the matter has been finalised.

“This suspension is a precautionary measure and does not constitute a finding of guilt.”

Noordvaal further say both schools have been asked to submit reports, witness statements, player statements and any other supporting evidence.

“The matter will then proceed through a formal disciplinary process conducted in accordance with the principles of natural justice and the South African Rugby Union (Saru) disciplinary regulations.

“Formal disciplinary hearings are expected during the week commencing 17 August 2026, with written outcomes to be communicated after the conclusion of the hearings.”