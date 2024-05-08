Changes to SA relay squad can be expected ahead of Olympics, says Gorries

Athletes who could be called up to the national 4x100m squad include Shaun Maswanganyi, Luxolo Adams and Sinesipho Dambile.

Clarence Munyai (centre), seen here at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, might be replaced in the SA 4x100m relay squad for the Olympic Games in Paris in August. Picture: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP

The SA team did well at the World Athletics Relays last week, but they could have done better, according to national relays head coach Paul Gorries.

The national squad earned silver in the men’s 4x400m relay, and qualified for this year’s Paris Olympics in the 4x100m and 4x400m events, at the World Relays in Bahamas over the weekend.

Breaking a five-year major global medal drought for the national senior athletics team, the men’s 4x400m squad finished second in 3:00.75, announcing themselves among the contenders for the Paris Games.

4x100m battle

There was criticism, however, for the national 4x100m team after SA 200m record holder Clarence Munyai struggled in the heats.

Munyai was dropped for the final, and the quartet of Bayanda Walaza, Benjamin Richardson, Bradley Nkoana and Akani Simbine were quickest in the Olympic qualifying repechage round in 38.08 seconds.

“I have mixed feelings. I think generally we did well, first and foremost with the 4x400m and 4x100m teams qualifying for the Olympics,” Gorries said after the squad returned home on Wednesday.

“But I definitely think the 4x100m team should have podiumed, and I think the 4x400m team could have won, was it not for the unfortunate case of Wayde van Niekerk (who withdrew from the final with a back niggle). We didn’t want to risk him.”

Potential changes

Ahead of the Paris Games, Gorries said the core men’s 4x400m squad – Gardeo Isaacs, Zakithi Nene, Antonie Nortje, Lythe Pillay and Van Niekerk – had proved themselves, and while changes were always possible, there were more likely to be adjustments made to the 4x100m team.

Athletes who could be called up to the 4x100m squad included the likes of US-based rocket Shaun Maswanganyi, who had collegiate commitments during the World Relays, as well as former SA 200m champions Luxolo Adams and Sinesipho Dambile.

“In the 4x100m relay the bulk of the squad would probably be the four who ran the final (in Bahamas). They have a good chance, but I think the only two definites at this time are Akani (Simbine) and Benji (Richardson),” Gorries said.

“In the 4x400m, I think the five guys did enough to show why they’re there, though we might look at other 400m runners to increase the depth of the squad.”