Comrades Marathon appoints ‘seasoned event specialist’ as new race director

The Comrades Marathon has a new race director and her name is Sue Forge.

The appointment follows a rigorous and transparent process overseen by an independent recruitment committee, which received over a hundred applications from a diverse pool of candidates, the Comrades Marathon Association said in a statement on Tuesday.

The committee was composed of experts in mass participation events, human resources, legal, and financial governance, ensuring a comprehensive and balanced evaluation.

After an initial review, a small pool of candidates was shortlisted based on the depth, relevance, and diversity of their experience, aligned with the evolving demands of the role.

The top finalists subsequently underwent an additional round of interviews and evaluations, after which final recommendations were presented to the Board, who unanimously approved the appointment of Forge.

‘Seasoned event specialist’

The Association’s statement continues to say that Forge “is a seasoned event specialist with more than 20 years of experience in athletics and mass participation events. She has a proven track record of transforming organisations and delivering world class events.”

Her career includes leadership roles such as Race Director of the Absa RUN YOUR CITY Series, SPAR Women’s Challenge, Chief Operations Officer of the Two Oceans Marathon NPC, Operations Lead for the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, and General Manager of Western Province Athletics. She has also contributed to international events such as the Confederation of African Athletics Cross Country Championships.

Forge will report to General Manager Alain Dalais and collaborate closely with CMA staff and the Board to align race operations with strategic priorities. With previous Comrades experience, including serving on the Race Advisory Committee, Forge is no stranger to the workings of the CMA.

“Sue brings a wealth of experience, passion and dedication to this role. I know that the Comrades community will all benefit from this appointment and my team and I are very much looking forward to working with her,” said Dalais.

Forge will immediately start with initial preparation and meetings with the CMA team. She will formally assume full-time duties on 1 November 2025.

“It is an honour to take on the role of Race Director. The Comrades Marathon is more than just a race, it is a symbol of endurance, camaraderie, and South African spirit,” said Forge.

“I look forward to working with the CMA Board, staff, sponsors, and the incredible volunteers to make the 99th Comrades [in 2026] and the centenary event the best yet.”