Women’s Cricket World Cup: Get to know your Proteas team

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The South African Proteas women’s team are on a roll at the 2022 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

Coach Hilton Moreeng’s team have won four out of four and look set to reach the semi-finals. They have so far beaten Bangladesh, Pakistan, England and hosts New Zealand.

Here is the full squad who are doing South Africa proud right now.

Sune Luus: The stand-in captain plays for the Titans Ladies team. The 26-year-old all-rounder, who bats in the middle order and bowls spin, finished school at Menlopark in Pretoria. She made her debut in 2012 and has splayed 96 ODIs and 83 T20 matches for the Proteas.

Stand-in captain Sune Luus has led the team to four victories at the World Cup. Picture: Andy Jackson/Getty Images

Chloe Tryon: The vice-captain and all-rounder turns out for the KZN Coastal side. The big-hitting middle-order batter and slow bowler was schooled in Scottburgh. She made her Proteas debut at 18, 10 years ago and has so far played 87 ODIs for the national team.

Ayabonga Khaka: The line and length right-arm medium fast bowler features for the Lions domestically. She made her international debut in 2012 and has so far played in 77 ODIs. The 29-year-old has best figures of 5/26.

Lara Goodall: The Western Province middle order batter was born in Joburg 25 years ago. She has played 34 ODIs for the Proteas, having made her debut in 2016. Goodall hasn’t played for the team since March last year, with the starting team fairly settled.

Laura Wolvaardt: The prolific opening batter plays for Western Province domestically. At 22 she is very much one of the younger members of the squad. She made her debut in 2016 and has so far played in 70 ODIs, with an average of 46. She is the second youngest women to score an ODI century at 17 years and 105 days.

Laura Wolvaardt has been in splendid form at the top of the order. Picture Andy Jackson/Getty Images

Lizelle Lee: The 29-year-old top-order batter represents the (North West) Dragons in South Africa. She is the current ICC Women’s ODI Player of the Year (2021). With 96 ODIs in the bag and an average of 37 she is a key member of the squad. She has a highest score of 132.

Marizanne Kapp: The star all-rounder and one of the veterans of the side is from Eastern Province, and has played 122 ODIs since debuting in 2009. She averages 29 with the bat and 23 with the ball, with a highest score of 102. Her best bowling figures were achieved a few days ago against England – 5/45.

Marizanne Kapp has starred with bat and ball at the World Cup. Picture: AFP

Masabata Klaas: The 31-year-old right-arm medium fast bowler from the NW Dragons has been a mainstay of the squad for some time. Klaas has played 56 ODI matches since debuting in 2010 and claimed 49 wickets.

Mignon du Preez: A long-time member of the squad, she hails from the Titans Ladies side. Du Preez, 32, is a right-handed batter and sometimes wicket-keeper. She has played 150 ODI matches, at an average of 32 and a highest score 116. As a 12-year-old, playing in a school game, she hit a double hundred.

Nonkululeko Mlaba: The 21-year-old slow left-arm bowler, who is still a rookie in the side, turns out for the KZN Coastal team. She has played only eight ODIs and 15 T20s and is regarded a player for the future.

Shabnim Ismail: Supposedly the fastest women’s bowler in the game the seasoned Proteas player represents KZN Coastal in South Africa. The veteran 33 year-old has played 117 ODIs, taking 171 wickets at an average of 20.57 with a best of 6/10.

Shabnim Ismail is the team’s leading bowler. Picture: Andy Jackson/Getty Images

Sinalo Jafta: The 27-year-old wicket-keeper batter turns out for Western Province domestically. She has played only 16 ODIs and 12 T20s after debuting in 2016. She is very much a back-up keeper to first choice Trisha Chetty.

Tazmin Brits: The late-comer to the Proteas set-up bats in the upper to middle order. The 31-year-old NW Dragons player was born in Klerksdorp. She’s played only 11 ODIs at an average of 21, and 20 T20s at 26.

Trisha Chetty: The first-choice wicket-keeper-batter is from KZN Coastal and has been a mainstay of the side since 2007. At 33 she has tons of experience, having played 123 ODIs with an average of 29. She holds various wicket-keeping records.

Tumi Sekhukhune: The 23-year-old medium-fast bowler for the Lions, and originally from Daveyton, made her debut in 2018 and has so far played in 21 ODIs. She has taken 20 wickets and is a back-up to the more established players in the squad.

Travelling reserves:

Anneke Bosch: The 28-year-old batting all-rounder represents the Dragons in local cricket. She has played only a handful of ODI games (9, with an average off 22) and six T20s at 23. She played her first ODI match in 2016.

Nadine de Klerk: The 22-year-old all-rounder from Western Province has been in and out of the team in recent times. She’s played 16 ODIs with a batting average of 11 and bowling average of 31 (15 wickets). She’s also played 23 T20s – her big-hitting more suitable to the shortest version of the game.

Raisibe Ntozakhe: The right-arm off-break bowler from the Lions is 25 year old and been in and out of the team since debuting in 2017. In 18 ODIs she’s taken 13 wickets at an average of 40.

Absent through injury

Dane van Niekerk: The 28-year-old regular captain, who went to Centurion High and now plays for Eastern Province, bats up the order and also bowls leg-spin. She debuted in 2009 and has played in 107 ODIs, with a batting average of 36 and bowling average of 19 with 138 wickets, and a best of 5/17.