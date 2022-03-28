Twitter reacts to Faf’s fabulous first knock for RCB in the IPL

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis may be 37 and out of favour with South Africa’s cricket selectors, but he remains one of the game’s best batters.

Du Plessis, the newly appointed captain of Indian Premier League team, Royal Challengers Bangalore, smashed 88 off 57 balls in his first match for his new team on Sunday.

While RCB lost the match to Punjab Kings, Du Plessis’ knock didn’t go unnoticed among cricket fans.

Following his retirement from Test cricket early last year, Du Plessis has become a free agent, playing T20 cricket around the world. He said at the time he wanted to focus on the shortest version of the game in an effort to help the Proteas win a major title.

Since then, however, Du Plessis hasn’t been picked by the South African national team.

Du Plessis, a long-serving stalwart of Chennai Super Kings, was bought by RCB for $900,000 at the annual IPL auction earlier this year, basically replacing AB de Villiers, who has retired from all cricket.

CSK fans voiced their sadness about Du Plessis’ departure on Sunday, while RCB welcomed their new captain with open arms.

Below is some of the Twitter reaction to Du Plessis’ stunning knock on Sunday.

Who is this Faf du Plessis guy? Looks quality. Will be a great asset to his country at the World Cup.— Dan Cricket (@DanCricket93) March 27, 2022

Happy seeing him doing good, but tough to watch not in yellow jersey. Proper ex-girlfriend vibes for Faf. #IPL— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 27, 2022

Last match for CSK – Fifty

First match for RCB – FIfty



New team, new season, new responsibilities, but Faf du Plessis continues to score runs for his team ????#FafduPlessis #RCB #CSK #IPL2022 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/2lxdul94aD— Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) March 28, 2022

CSK fans watching Faf scoring runs for RCB pic.twitter.com/oRLjqCRf3v— NV (@nvtwxxts) March 27, 2022