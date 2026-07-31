2027 ODI World Cup in Africa: All the venues and new format revealed

Fourteen teams will be in action across 57 matches.

Twelve venues across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia have been announced as the hosts for the 50-overs 2027 men’s cricket World Cup next year.

Eight cities in South Africa will host games, while three venues in Zimbabwe will welcome players and visitors, and Namibia’s capital Windhoek will also host matches.

The 12 host venues are:

South Africa: Wanderers (Johannesburg), Centurion (Tshwane), Newlands (Cape Town), Kingsmead (Durban), St George’s Park (Gqeberha), Mangaung Oval (Bloemfontein), Boland Park (Paarl), Buffalo Park (KuGompo City, formerly known as East London)

Zimbabwe: Harare Sports Club (Harare), Queens Sports Club (Bulawayo), Fale Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium (Victoria Falls)

Namibia: Namibia Cricket Ground (Windhoek)

It will be the first men’s World Cup in Africa in 24 years, following the hosting by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya in 2003.

Fourteen teams will be in action during the 2027 showpiece, which will feature 57 matches.

New format

A new three-stage format will also be in play for the first time.

An initial Super Series will see the three teams ranked from 12 to 14 play a round-robin format, with the winning team moving on to the next stage.

Then, a 30-match round will feature 12 teams, with the sides divided into two groups of six playing a round-robin format.

The top three teams from each group, along with the next best-placed team from both groups, will advance to the Super 7 stage.

The Super 7 stage will consist of 21 round-robin matches with the top four teams progressing to the semi-finals. The top placed team will play the fourth-placed team and the second-placed team will take on the third-placed team in the semi-finals.

The tournament will provisionally be held from 4 October to 21 November 2027.