UPDATE: Proteas stretch their second-innings lead against Bangladesh

Proteas captain Dean Elgar reached his second half-century of the match and, together with Keegan Petersen, the pair lifted South Africa to a lead of 174 runs with nine wickets remaining at lunch on the fourth day of the first Test at Kingsmead on Sunday.

The Proteas were on 105/1 at the break, having begun the day on 6/0, with Elgar losing his opening partner Sarel Erwee for eight runs just over an hour into the day’s play.

Erwee fell to fired-up fast bowler Ebadot Hossain in the middle of an impressive burst from the Umgeni End. Ebadot jagged a delivery back into Erwee, beating the left-hander’s attempted drive.

Although the lbw appeal was turned down by umpire Adrian Holdstock, Bangladesh reviewed and DRS showed the ball going on to hit the middle of leg-stump, three-quarters of the way up.

Solid start

Elgar and Erwee had given the innings a solid start, however, with their opening partnership of 48 in tricky conditions, under overcast skies and with plenty of moisture about from heavy overnight showers.

As the sun began to burn away the clouds in Durban, Elgar went to his fifty, off 73 balls, in the company of the dashing Petersen and, by lunch, the collaboration had been worth 57 runs off 87 deliveries.

Petersen was on a bright 21 not out and was displaying signs of a chasing-runs mindset. He was getting down the pitch to spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz and pounced on any bad balls from the seamers.