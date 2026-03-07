BIG READ: Proteas look to home comforts in 2027 for next shot at World Cup glory

The Proteas fell short in another limited overs tournament, and now have to try break their drought in their home World Cup next year.

It was another bitterly disappointing end for the Proteas, as they were emphatically dumped out of the T20 Cricket World Cup in India and Sri Lanka by the New Zealand Black Caps earlier this week.

It extended an incredibly long and unsuccessful run in major limited over tournaments for South Africa, stretching back to their only triumph back in 1998 when they won the ICC Knockout Trophy, which is now known as the Champions Trophy.

Now, with South Africa hosting the ODI World Cup next year, along with Zimbabwe, the question is whether the Proteas can turn around their recent run of knockout heartbreak, and win the tournament on home soil?

Since readmission to international cricket at the end of 1991, after isolation during the apartheid years, the Proteas quickly became one of the top teams in the world, but other than their Knockout Trophy win, they have just not managed to get over the line.

In the ODI World Cup they reached the quarterfinal stage in 1996 and 2011, and the semifinal stage in 1992, 1999, 2007 and 2015.

They also reached the semifinals of the Knockout Cup in 2000, and the semis of the Champions Trophy in 2002, 2006 and 2013.

Out of form

There was then a spell when the Proteas slipped out of form and were not considered one of the top teams in the world, from after their heartbreaking 2015 ODI World Cup semifinal loss against the Black Caps in New Zealand, until 2023.

During that time the Proteas were unable to make a single semifinal at major tournaments, which included the 2016, 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cups, the 2019 ODI World Cup in the UK, as well as the 2017 Champions Trophy, also in the UK.

Finally, in 2023 they managed to turn things around, making the semifinals at the ODI World Cup in India, where they went down to Australia.

And at the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA, the Proteas went even better, making it to the final where they looked to be on course for a famous win, only to slip to an agonising defeat to India at the death.

The 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan and the UAE saw them reach another semifinal, but their old nemesis New Zealand stepped up again to send them packing.

The Proteas then finally came out on top in a major tournament final in June last year, but it wasn’t in limited overs white-ball cricket, but in the Test arena where they beat Australia in the World Test Championship final at Lord’s.

But if anyone thought that might inspire them to finally break their limited overs drought it unfortunately wasn’t to be.

The Proteas produced a dominant showing in the pool stage and Super 8 phase of the 2026 T20 World Cup, powering through unbeaten, including picking up comfortable wins against the Black Caps and India along the way.

Home World Cup

Heading into the semifinals an interesting stat popped up; the Proteas had never beaten the Blacks Caps in major tournament knockouts, while New Zealand had never beaten South Africa in a T20 World Cup.

In the end, it was the Black Caps who changed their unwanted record with a nine wicket thrashing of Aiden Markram and his side, leaving the Proteas to wonder “what if” once again.

Now they have to turn to their second home ODI World Cup, after jointly hosting it in 2003, to try and win a showpiece event again.

The Proteas will certainly have a good enough side, with a slew of top players in their squad, but they may lose a few before the event.

David Miller will be turning 37 in June and could be on his way out, while Proteas ODI captain Temba Bavuma is turning 36 in May, and it will be interesting to see if both can keep playing at the highest level as they will be 38 and 37 respectively when the World Cup rolls around in October next year.

Keshav Maharaj is another player on the older side and will also be 37 at that time, but spinners are known for their longevity and he will likely still be in the mix.

Up and coming youngsters who will be looking to play a big part for the Proteas over the next year and a half to try force their way into the selection mix for the World Cup include Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kwena Maphaka, Jordan Hermann, and a slightly more experienced Matthew Breetzke.

So the Proteas will certainly have the players, even if a few experienced ones drop out, and the tournament will be on home soil, but whether the Proteas will be able to finally go all the way on the limited overs front remains to be seen.