Proteas women to keep it simple as they target ODI series win over Pakistan

The Proteas women will be following the mantra of keeping things simple, as they look to secure a series win over Pakistan when the two teams collide in the second ODI at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday (2pm start).

The Proteas clinched a 2-1 T20I series win over the visitors earlier this month, after winning the opening two matches, and they want to finish off the ODI series early as well, off the back of their 37-run win in the opening game in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

They haven’t been at their very best against Pakistan, but the Proteas have done enough in most games to force a positive result and wicket-keeper batter Sinalo Jafta explained that they were eager to dominate, but to do that they had to keep things simple.

“We would definitely like to close it (ODI series) off early. We also always speak about being dominant and that is something we want to do,” explained Jafta ahead of the match.

If anything we would love to go for the 3-0. But right now there is just one game ahead of us and we want to play our best cricket on the day.

“We have been focusing on just keeping it simple. If we can keep it simple, be disciplined and also be patient, then we know that we can set a total that will be defendable, or just go for it and dominate.

“I think the most important thing is we want to play a positive brand of cricket and keep building ourselves up with a big year ahead.”

Dream 50th

In the first ODI Jafta enjoyed a dream 50th match for the Proteas, scoring her maiden 50-over half century for the team, and she believes that she has what it takes to build on that and become a more important player going forward.

“I take a lot of confidence out of that performance. But it is also a relief for me because I always knew it was possible (to play like that),” said Jafta.

“If you look at the holistic picture, I just had to have belief (in myself), and going forward my approach won’t change. I will continue to try and play a positive brand of cricket and then just take it from there.”

Picking up two wins in their final two ODI’s against Pakistan would also be a big confidence booster for the Proteas, with them heading down to New Zealand for a T20I and ODI series next month, and they will want to head into that tour with strong momentum.

“Definitely, momentum is always really good to have. I look at the squad and everyone knows what is at stake. So we want take some winning momentum over there and can hopefully continue dominating and playing our best cricket,” said Jafta.