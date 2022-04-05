Lions gear up for battle against in-form Titans in One Day Cup final

Ross Roche

The CSA One Day Cup competition is set for a thrilling conclusion when the top-of-the-table Titans host the second-placed Lions in the final at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday (1pm start).

The two form teams in the competition are now set to go head-to-head for the title, much like they did for the four-day trophy a month ago when a Titans win saw them snatch the title from the Lions’ grasp in their final match of the competition.

The Titans have without doubt been the country’s form team across all three disciplines this season. Aside from lifting the four-day trophy, this is their second final appearance after they finished as runners-up in the T20 competition.

Tough opposition

However, they face a very stiff challenge against the Lions who will be smarting after being pipped to the four-day title by their closest rivals, and they will be buoyed by having beaten the Titans in their One Day Cup pool match last week.

Fans will be hoping for another thrilling match-up after the Lions triumphed by one wicket in a low-scoring game, but many will hope to see more runs scored to add more excitement to the final match of the first division season.

The game could come down to a classic battle between bat and ball with the Titans batters having been in immense form this season, including notching up a South African record total last week, while the Lions bowling department has been cooking.

We take on the Imperial Lions in the CSA One Day Cup Final????, live from SuperSport Park????



Get your tickets????️ for only R40.00 here: https://t.co/i6VOA9Dk33#SkyBlues???? | #WhereLegendsRise | #1DayCupFinal | #TTNvLIO pic.twitter.com/ZGFawN30uq— Momentum Multiply Titans (@Titans_Cricket) April 4, 2022

Heinrich Klaasen has led the Titans efforts with the bat so far, sitting second on the competition’s top run scorers log and another strong performance could see him move top, while the fourth-placed Theunis de Bruyn and seventh-placed Neil Brand will also be eager to continue their good form.

For the Lions, Proteas outcast Sisanda Magala, who was left out of the Bangladesh tour due to fitness issues, has responded with some brilliant form to comfortably top the competition’s wicket taking standings with 21 wickets in six games, including two five-wicket hauls.

But it’s been Magala’s all-round performances that have been most impressive, as he has the highest Lions batting average of players not currently with the Proteas or at the IPL, and he could be a potential match-winner in the final.