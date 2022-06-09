Cricket South Africa join forces with Roc Nation to grow game globally

Sports Reporter

Cricket South Africa have joined forces with renowned international sports and entertainment marketing brand Roc Nation Sports.

The partnership, which was announced on Thursday, will look to help CSA achieve its goals as a “sportstainment” brand.

“CSA is deliberate and intentional about repositioning its energy to a fan-facing brand experience,” said CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki.

“The bumper calendar properties that CSA has to offer will be elevated to a global audience which will in turn export the CSA brand and its varied offerings.

“This is a thrilling moment for CSA as it charters the excitement back to the fans, to be part of it.”

Roc Nation president Michael Yormark added: “This is a multi-faced partnership that I am confident will be a great success, and our desire is for all cricket-lovers to be a part of it, and to passionately connect with the sport.

“There are so many incredible athletes involved in SA cricket, with inspirational stories waiting to be told.”

According to the partnership, the deliverables include: Brand amplification, social media strategy and execution, creative campaign activations, community initiatives, fan engagement, bespoke support in key areas.