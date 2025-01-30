All-round effort has made the difference for MI Cape Town, say Bosch and Khan

The Cape Town side have reached the SA20 playoffs for the first time.

An improved performance in all facets of the game has made the difference for MI Cape Town this season, according to all-rounder Corbin Bosch and captain Rashid Khan.

After finishing bottom of the table in the last two editions of the SA20 league, the Cape Town side coasted to a 10-wicket victory over title holders Sunrisers Eastern Cape at Newlands on Wednesday night, qualifying for the playoffs for the first time.

“I think the team have gelled really well together and it has helped that a lot of our players have been in form throughout the competition, and it’s always someone else putting up their hand,” said Bosch, who was named Man of the Match on Wednesday after returning career-best figures of 4/19 with the ball.

“The guys at the top have batted beautifully, so I think on the batting front that’s definitely helped us set up games.

“And as a bowling unit we’ve taken wickets at crucial times, which has allowed us to be in the position that we’re in.”

Better fielding performance

Khan, meanwhile, said an improved performance in the field had also been key, with the Cape Town outfit settling in second place on the log with five wins from eight games (one of their matches was rained out).

“It (fielding) is very important, especially in this format,” Khan said.

“Today, before the game (against the Sunrisers), we had the discussion to keep the continuity.

“I feel like the effort you put in fielding is very important, and fielding put us ahead in the game.”

Opening batters shine

Khan also praised top order batters Ryan Rickelton and Rassie van der Dussen, who shared an unbroken 110-run stand for the first wicket, carrying their team to a convincing victory with nine overs to spare.

Rickelton made 59 not out – his 20th T20 half-century – and Van der Dussen hit an unbeaten 48, resulting in only the second 10-wicket victory in three seasons of SA20 cricket.

“The way they have been batting together for the last five or six games (as an opening pair), I feel it’s so good for the team, and I hope they continue,” said Khan.

While MI Cape Town and log leaders Paarl Royals were through to the knockout stages of the SA20 campaign, the Sunrisers were still locked in a battle with Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals for the remaining two spots.