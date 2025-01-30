OPINION: The strange fall of Durban’s Super Giants in the SA20

Despite being one of the pre-tournament favourites, Durban's Super Giants are set to finish the third SA20 season at the bottom of the log.

Durban’s Super Giants star player Heinrich Klaasen has struggled in this season’s SA20, hitting just one half century in the competition with one pool match to go. Picture: Sportzpics

The fall of Durban’s Super Giants in this season’s SA20 competition has been alarming, and it is a surprise to see one of the pre-tournament favourites out of the running before the end of the pool stage.

Last season the Super Giants were the form team along with the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, finishing second on the log behind the eventual two-time champions.

Although they comfortably lost in the first qualifier against the Sunrisers, they recovered to thump the Joburg Super Kings in the second, to reach the final where they were once again comfortably beaten.

Despite that disappointment, much of the talk coming out of Durban ahead of season three was of how the Super Giants were eager to improve on last year’s showing and go one better this time round.

Instead, with one match to go the Super Giants will finish bottom of the table, with them having won just one game, while losing six and having two no results.

It is unfortunate that two of their games were washed out, one at home and one in Centurion, but the Pretoria Capitals have also had two washouts, but are still firmly in the fight for the playoffs with two pool games remaining for them.

Talented squad

The Super Giants also have an incredibly talented squad, headed by one of the world’s most destructive white ball cricketers in Heinrich Klaasen, along with current Proteas stars Keshav Maharaj and Wiaan Mulder, and former Protea Quinton de Kock.

They also boast a star-studded international roster featuring New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, Australia’s Marcus Stoinis, England’s Chris Woakes and Afghanistan youngster Noor Ahmad.

On paper they are one of the strongest teams in the competition, but on the field they have been one of the worst and it is surprising how poorly they have performed this season.

Much of that is down to the form of their star players, with only Ahmad and Maharaj, ranked fourth and seventh on the wicket taking charts, and Williamson, ranked fifth on the batting charts, performing well regularly.

In the end the Super Giants have no choice but to write off this season, and hope for a much improved effort next year, while the Proteas will hope that Klaasen, Maharaj and Mulder will be able to put in improved showings in next month’s Champions Trophy.