Rickelton rocks again at Newlands

Rickelton once again treated the capacity crowd in Cape Town to his superb stroke play, hitting 89 off just 39 balls.

Ryan Rickelton’s 89 runs guided the MI Cape Town to a seven-wicket bonus point victory over the Joburg Super Kings in the SA20. Picture: SportzPics

Ryan Rickelton powered MI Cape Town to a seven-wicket bonus-point victory over the Joburg Super Kings at Newlands on Saturday.

After missing a couple of matches, Rickelton, last season’s leading run-scorer in the SA20, made an immediate impact with a fabulous 89 off 39 balls (eight fours, six sixes).

The match at a sold-out Newlands lived up to all its pre-match hype with the faithful treated to some high-octane cricket.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, JSK captain Faf du Plessis led from the front with 61 from just 38 balls (six fours, three sixes). Du Plessis passed 11,000 T20 career runs in the process – the most by any South African batsman.

Devon Conway (35 off 31 balls) played the supporting role in the 97-run first-wicket partnership, but a middle-order collapse saw the Super Kings lose four wickets for the addition of just nine runs.

The architect of JSK’s fall was surprisingly brought on by​ the part-time off spin of Reeza Hendricks (2-11).

England’s double World Cup winner Jonny Bairstow reignited the JSK innings with 43* off 27 balls to lift the visitors to 172-5.

Rickelton in sublime form

But it was not nearly enough, with Rickelton in sublime form at the same ground he struck a career-best 259 in the second Test against Pakistan just a couple of weeks ago.

The run chase was given the perfect start through a 70-run opening stand with Rassie van der Dussen (39 off 24 balls) in just 6.4 overs.

Van der Dussen’s run out was merely a speedbump, with Rickleton and Hendricks continuing the carnage with a 92-run partnership off only 49 balls.

Hendricks finished unbeaten on 34 as the bonus point was achieved with one ball remaining.

This story was first published on sacricketmag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.