Another win for SA20 log leaders as Paarl Royals crush struggling Super Giants

The Royals top order were explosive during the powerplay.

Mitchell van Buuren plays a shot for the Paarl Royals during their SA20 match against Durban’s Super Giants at Kingsmead. Picture: Shaun Roy/Sportzpics

The Paarl Royals extended their lead at the top of the SA20 standings on Thursday night, while Durban’s Super Giants were left flailing at the bottom of the log after the visitors earned a five-wicket victory at Kingsmead.

While the Royals drew themselves four points clear of MI Cape Town at the top of the league table, securing the fourth straight victory, the Super Giants remained rooted to last place with only one win from their six matches thus far.

Chasing a target of 143 to win, the Royals top order were explosive during the powerplay, racing to 70 runs in the first six overs of their innings.

They were led by 18-year-old opener Lhuan-dre Pretorius, who hit 25 runs off 13 balls, and Rubin Hermann, who smashed 44 off just 22.

And though the Super Giants bowling attack managed to pin them back after removing Pretorius and Hermann, thanks largely to spinner Keshav Maharaj who gave away just 20 runs from his four overs, the early onslaught by the Royals top order proved too destructive.

Mitchell van Buuren, who made 41 off 41, and captain David Miller (24 off 21) shared a 59-run partnership for the fourth wicket to carry the visitors to 146/5 with 15 balls to spare.

Super Giants innings

Earlier, after winning the toss and choosing to bat, the Super Giants were anchored by Quinton de Kock and Matthew Breetzke, who combined in a 63-run stand for the first wicket.

The partnership was broken in the ninth over when Breetzke was caught and bowled by Bjorn Fortuin for 25 runs, and De Kock fell a couple of overs later when Mujeeb Ur Rahman had him caught by Hermann on the boundary after contributing 43 runs off 30 balls.

And a 59-run stand for the fifth wicket between Wiaan Mulder and JJ Smuts maintained the momentum for the hosts.

They were both dismissed in the final over, with three wickets falling from the last four balls of the innings, but Smuts (trapped leg-before by Eshan Malinga for 32) and Mulder (who was run out for 24) guided their team to 142/7.

Both teams will be back in action in SA20 matches on Saturday, with the Royals facing Pretoria Capitals in Paarl, and the Super Giants turning out against MI Cape Town at Newlands.