SA20: Capitals coach Trott tells players they need to start putting up their hands

The Pretoria Capitals will basically have to win all four of their remaining games to get into the playoff mix.

Having suffered a third defeat in six matches this season, on this occasion against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in Gqeberha on Wednesday night, the Pretoria Capitals have it all to do if they’re to get themselves into the playoff mix in a few days’ time.

Of course, it hasn’t helped Jonathan Trott’s team that two of their matches were rained out, but the truth is the Pretoria side have struggled up to now, having won just the one match.

They’re currently fifth on the log, with nine points (before Thursday night’s game involving sixth-placed Durban’s Super Giants against Paarl Royals in Durban).

Markram the difference

On Wednesday in Gqeberha, the Capitals made a brilliant start, reducing the Sunrisers to 53/5 before an excellent fightback by Aiden Markram (68 not out) and good knocks by Marco Jansen (24 off 20) and Liam Dawson (25 off 11) got the home team to 149/7.

In their chase, the Capitals capitulated to 97 all out. Jansen took an outstanding 4/13 and Dawson 3/17.

Trott praised Markram for his innings and getting his team to a good total.

“Markram was good, he played well and read the situation well. He did what was needed for his team at the time. It would have been nice if our batters had recognised that and played accordingly,” said a disappointed Trott afterwards.

He added: “We just weren’t up for the challenge and didn’t do the basics well enough for long enough.

“We now go to Paarl next, and will try get a win there. We’ve got four games left and have to win them all basically. It’s crunch time … people need to start putting their hands up and start contributing to winning games of cricket.”

Dawson stars for Sunrisers

Fellow Englishman, Dawson, said he was pleased to have been able to contribute with bat and ball in the Sunrisers’ win.

“I felt a bit rusty with the bat, as I’d batted only once in the previous five games … thankfully it came off. It was nice to contribute, in front of this great crowd. It’s probably the best ground I’ve played at for an atmosphere.

“As a group we were a little below our standards in the first three games, and obviously didn’t play very well, but in the last three games we’ve been brilliant. We now have to keep riding it.”