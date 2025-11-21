Anrich Nortje returns to Proteas squad ahead of T20 World Cup

Head coach Shukri Conrad has announced full-strength ODI and T20 squads to face India.

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been recalled to the Proteas T20 squad for a five-match series against India next month, as the national team look to fine-tune their preparations for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Nortje, who struggled with injuries in recent years, last played for the SA team in any format in the T20 World Cup final against India in Barbados in June 2024.

“It’s really good to welcome Anrich back into the T20 International side after he missed the previous tours through injury. We know exactly what he brings so we’re really looking forward to working with him,” said Proteas coach Shukri Conrad.

Strong limited overs squads

Aside from the T20 squad to face India, Conrad also announced a full-strength one-day international (ODI) squad on Friday for the three-match series starting against the hosts next weekend.

“We’re really looking forward to this white-ball tour for so many reasons,” Conrad said.

“The T20 series in particular is an important opportunity for us to finalise our squad ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup, which will also be played in India (early next year).”

“Getting clarity on combinations and roles now is crucial as we build towards that tournament.”

Rabada will be missed

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was not considered for selection for either the ODI or T20 series against India.

After picking up a rib injury ahead of the first of two Tests against India last week, Rabada was set to return home next week to continue his rehabilitation.

“Of course we’ll miss KG (Rabada) on this tour, but as we saw in the first Test win over India, this group has depth and that is one of our primary goals as a squad, to develop a unit filled with players who can step up at any time,” Conrad said.

“Every time someone is unavailable, it opens the door for another player to stand up. We want to see more players stand up as we have been seeing so often over the past couple of years.”

Proteas ODI squad

Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Prenelan Subrayen

Proteas T20 squad

Aiden Markram (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs