Cricket

Home » Sport » Cricket

Kagiso Rabada ruled out of Proteas tour of India

Picture of Wesley Botton

By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

2 minute read

21 November 2025

10:32 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The experienced pace bowler is expected to undergo four weeks of rehabilitation.

Kagiso Rabada

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada will be sent home from India with a rib injury. Picture: Aamir Qureshi/AFP

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada will be sent home next week, after being ruled out of the second Test and eight upcoming limited overs matches against India.

Rabada missed the first Test against the hosts in Kolkata last week, which South Africa won by 30 runs within three days, after picking up a rib injury in training.

And team management confirmed on Friday he would not be available for the series decider starting in Guwahati on Saturday, with South Africa aiming to wrap up their first Test series win in India in 25 years.

The experienced speedster had also been scratched for the three-match ODI series starting next week and five T20 games which were set to conclude on 19 December.

Rehabilitation programme

“The injury has been closely monitored by the Proteas medical team, and due to ongoing discomfort in the affected area, Rabada has been withdrawn from the remainder of the tour,” Proteas team management said in a statement.

“He will continue the initial phase of his four-week rehabilitation programme with the Proteas medical team before returning to South Africa at the conclusion of the second Test.”

Sidelined for at least a month, it was unclear when Rabada would be ready to return to action, but his absence was significant as the T20 series against India next month was the team’s last campaign in the short format ahead of the T20 World Cup to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka early next year.

A replacement for Rabada on the tour of India had not yet been announced.

Read more on these topics

Kagiso Rabada Proteas cricket team

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: G20? Rather roll out the red carpet for the fixers of our own problems
Politics ANC succession drama intensifies
World Trump’s G20 boycott ‘hurts US more than world’
South Africa US revokes Naledi Pandor’s visa despite warming up to G20 participation
News False birth date, no qualifications and perjury claims: Brown Mogotsi’s ‘agent’ status under scrutiny

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now

Partnerships