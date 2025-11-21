Kagiso Rabada ruled out of Proteas tour of India

The experienced pace bowler is expected to undergo four weeks of rehabilitation.

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada will be sent home next week, after being ruled out of the second Test and eight upcoming limited overs matches against India.

Rabada missed the first Test against the hosts in Kolkata last week, which South Africa won by 30 runs within three days, after picking up a rib injury in training.

And team management confirmed on Friday he would not be available for the series decider starting in Guwahati on Saturday, with South Africa aiming to wrap up their first Test series win in India in 25 years.

The experienced speedster had also been scratched for the three-match ODI series starting next week and five T20 games which were set to conclude on 19 December.

Rehabilitation programme

“The injury has been closely monitored by the Proteas medical team, and due to ongoing discomfort in the affected area, Rabada has been withdrawn from the remainder of the tour,” Proteas team management said in a statement.

“He will continue the initial phase of his four-week rehabilitation programme with the Proteas medical team before returning to South Africa at the conclusion of the second Test.”

Sidelined for at least a month, it was unclear when Rabada would be ready to return to action, but his absence was significant as the T20 series against India next month was the team’s last campaign in the short format ahead of the T20 World Cup to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka early next year.

A replacement for Rabada on the tour of India had not yet been announced.