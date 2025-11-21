Proteas will be ‘ruthless’: Bavuma fires warning at India ahead of second Test

If they win or draw, the SA team will secure their first Test series victory in India in 25 years.

They only need a draw to secure a historic series victory, but captain Temba Bavuma says South Africa are hungry to push for a win in the second Test against India in Guwahati starting on Saturday (5.30am SA time).

After beating the hosts by 30 runs within three days in the first match in Kolkata last week, the Proteas will be aiming for a win or a draw in the second fixture to secure the nation’s first Test series victory in India in 25 years.

Bavuma, however, said on Friday they were not interested in playing out the game, and they were targeting a 2-0 triumph in a match which was set to start and finish early each day due to an early sunset (around 4.30pm local time) in Guwahati.

“Ultimately every game you go out to play, you go out to win, so I think our mindset is not on protecting the lead we have. We want to play from the front and we will continue to do so,” the skipper said.

“So in terms of the game we will play what’s in front of us. We understand light does become an issue but we don’t want to go in there with a defensive mindset.

“Whatever opportunities are there within the game, we’ll look to be ruthless and take them.”

Ngidi ready to play

With fast bowler Kagiso Rabada sidelined from the rest of the tour due to a rib injury, Bavuma said it was possible that seamer Lungi Ngidi would turn out in Guwahati, though he said a decision would be made on the starting XI only on Saturday morning.

Ngidi was called up as cover earlier this week after Rabada missed out on the first Test, with the speedster having picked up an injury during a training session.

“We know what he (Ngidi) can do with the new ball, and there is a bit of assistance with the new ball, especially with the early morning start. He definitely comes into play,” Bavuma said.

“We’ll make that decision early in the morning, but any player that comes into the squad, especially the Test squad, comes in with the backing of everyone and there’s an expectation that they are ready to take part in the game.”