Two teams, different goals: Proteas gear up for double headers against Black Caps

The two sides will have very different goals when the national men’s and women’s cricket teams compete in a series of five T20 International double headers against New Zealand starting this weekend.

Fresh off the back of the T20 World Cup in India, where they reached the semifinals, the Proteas men will field a second-string squad.

Captained by experienced spin bowler Keshav Maharaj, the 15-man group includes only three players who turned out at the World Cup which concluded last week.

Aside from Maharaj, who was part of the first-choice team at the showpiece tournament, the squad to face the Black Caps also features batter Jason Smith and all-rounder George Linde, who played only four games between them in India.

Giving opportunities to multiple players, the men’s group includes four uncapped players – batters Connor Esterhuizen and Jordan Hermann, all-rounder Dian Forrester, and 19-year-old seam bowler Nqobani Mokoena – as they start a new two-year cycle looking ahead to the next edition of the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand in 2028.

Proteas women

The Proteas women, however, will be at near full strength in what is a key part of their preparations for the Women’s T20 World Cup to be hosted by England and Wales in June.

Seam bowlers Ayabonga Khaka and Masabata Klaas, as well as veteran all-rounder Dané van Niekerk, all return to the national squad after missing the recent 2-1 ODI series victory over Pakistan.

Experienced all-rounder Marizanne Kapp was not included in the 15-member group while recovering from illness she picked up during the home tour against Pakistan.

“We are building nicely as a group, and the focus remains on continuing to win matches of cricket while refining the areas that will be crucial for us heading into the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup,” said Proteas women head coach Mandla Mashimbyi.

Double header series

In all five double headers of the series against New Zealand, the women will play first, followed by the men.

In the series opener in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, the women’s match starts at 3.45am (SA time) and the men’s game is at 8.15am.

Following this weekend’s fixtures, T20 double headers will be played in Hamilton (17 March), Auckland (20 March), Wellington (22 March) and Christchurch (25 March).

While the men’s side will play only five T20 matches, the women will stay in New Zealand after the T20 series to compete in three ODI games against the hosts.