Bavuma out of Proteas tour to Pakistan, De Kock back in ODI mix

Opening batter Quinton de Kock has decided to reverse his retirement from the 50-overs game.

Regular Test captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the Proteas’ Test tour of Pakistan due to a left grade two calf strain. In his absence Aiden Markram will lead the side.

The two-match series takes place between 12 and 24 October in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

Spinner Simon Harmer has earned a recall to the side for the first time since March 2023. He is joined by fellow spinners Senuran Muthusamy and Prenelan Subrayan.

Keshav Maharaj, meanwhile, has been named for the second Test only as he completes the final stages of rehabilitation from a left groin strain.

The all-format players selected for the Test series – with the exception of Corbin Bosch and Dewald Brevis – will be rested for the white-ball leg of the tour, which features three T20s from 28 October to 1 November and three ODIs from 4 to 8 November.

David Miller will lead the T20I squad, while Matthew Breetzke will stand in as captain for the ODI series.

De Kock reverses retirement

Quinton de Kock has also received a recall for both the T20 and ODI series’ having reversed his retirement from 50 overs cricket, following the 2023 World Cup, citing his desire to represent the Proteas across both white-ball formats.

There are also maiden ODI squad call-ups for Donovan Ferreira and Sinethemba Qeshile, as well as for Rivaldo Moonsamy, who has been included in the T20I squad to face Namibia, before the squad heads to Pakistan, on 11 October. Ferreira will captain the team against Namibia.

Proteas Test squad against Pakistan

Aiden Markram (capt), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj (second Test only), Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne

Proteas T20 squad against Pakistan

David Miller (capt), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Andile Simelane, Lizaad Williams

Proteas ODI squad against Pakistan

Matthew Breetzke (capt), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile

Proteas T20 squad against Namibia

Donovan Ferreira (capt), Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Rubin Hermann, Kwena Maphaka, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Lizaad Williams