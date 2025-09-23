Quinton de Kock’s availability ‘a major boost’ for Proteas, says Shukri Conrad

Quinton de Kock is back from the international wilderness and will play for the Proteas against Namibia and Pakistan.

Experienced wicketkeeper-batsmen Quinton de Kock is back in the Proteas mix after reversing his ODI retirement, which has seen him being included in the white ball squads to face Pakistan and Namibia in October and November.

De Kock retired from ODI cricket after the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India, and immediately hinted that he could be lured back into the mix ahead of the 2027 event which will be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, although he also said it was unlikely.

The 32-year-old retired from Test cricket in 2021, and although he was still available for the Proteas in T20s, his non-selection since last appearing in the 2024 T20 World Cup final against India in Barbados indicated that the national side had moved on from him.

However, Shukri Conrad, who took over the white ball coaching reins this year after the sudden resignation of Rob Walter, said he was thrilled to bring De Kock back into the international fold, saying his experience would boost the team.

“Quinton’s return to the white-ball space is a major boost for us. When we spoke last month about his future, it was clear that he still has a strong ambition to represent his country. Everyone knows the quality he brings to the side, and having him back can only benefit the team,” said Conrad.

Active De Kock

De Kock has been active in T20 competitions around the world over the past year, including the IPL, and most recently in the Caribbean Premier League which concluded earlier this month.

Although not as destructive a batter, his return to the Proteas fold could fill the void left by Heinrich Klaasen who retired earlier this year, and his inclusion should mean that he will be putting the Proteas first, as that was a big goal of Conrad’s when he took over.

De Kock’s first taste of international cricket in over a year will likely be in the one-off T20I against Namibia on October 11, before he heads over to Pakistan for the Proteas T20 series starting at the end of October, and ODI series in early November.

The Proteas have also announced four different captains for their coming series’, with Donovan Ferreira leading them against Namibia, while Aiden Markram takes the Test reins in Pakistan with Temba Bavuma out injured.

The all-format players selected for the Test series, except for all-rounder Corbin Bosch and rising star Dewald Brevis, have not been included in the Pakistan white ball series squads, which sees Matthew Breetzke captain the ODI side and David Miller the T20I team.