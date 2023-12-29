Bavuma ruled out, Elgar to captain Proteas in final Test

Opening batter Dean Elgar will lead the side in his international swansong.

Temba Bavuma leaves the field after picking up a hamstring injury during the first Test against India earlier this week. Picture: Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images

The Proteas will be without regular captain Temba Bavuma for the second Test against India next week, Cricket South Africa has confirmed.

The 33-year-old skipper left the field after picking up a hamstring injury on the first day of the opening Test in Centurion this week.

He was forced to watch on from the players’ box as his side coasted to a convincing victory by more than an innings, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

“He will undergo further medical assessments prior to the start of the SA20 (starting next month) to determine his availability for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape,” CSA said in a statement.

Elgar takes the lead

In his absence, opening batter and former captain Dean Elgar will lead the side in the series decider starting in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Elgar, playing his last international series before retiring, played a key role in the first match by racking up his 14th Test century on a challenging wicket.

Western Province batter Zubayr Hamza has been named as Bavuma’s replacement in the 15-man national squad.

Proteas Test squad

Dean Elgar, David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne