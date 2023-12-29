Conrad heaps praise on ‘phenomenal’ Elgar after Test victory

"The way Dean took everything on was simply fantastic."

He was delighted with the all-round effort from the national team, as South Africa extended their unbeaten record against India, but Proteas coach Shukri Conrad had special praise for opening batter Dean Elgar this week.

The hosts coasted to a convincing victory by more than an innings in the first of two Tests, which ended on day three in Centurion on Thursday, with the world’s top-ranked side failing to win a five-day series in SA for the first time.”It’s massive for us. We know what a quality side India is, but we also know what a quality side we are, especially at home,” a delighted Conrad said after the game.

It was a spectacular all-round performance, with middle-order batter David Bedingham making 56 on debut, while Marco Jansen made 84 not out and returned 1/52. In addition, fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and debutant Nandre Burger took seven wickets each in India’s two innings.

Elgar shines

Conrad, however, said Elgar was “phenomenal”, with the 36-year-old opener hitting 185 runs. He batted for more than seven hours overnight, facing 287 deliveries in an innings which featured 28 boundaries, as he racked up his 14th career century in his penultimate Test.

“There were great performances from the debutants (Burger and Bedingham), and KG (Rabada) was brilliant with the ball, but there was no more deserved Man-of-the-Match than Dean. The way he took everything on was simply fantastic,” Conrad said.

Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad speaking to the media. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Despite losing captain Temba Bavuma due to injury, Conrad believed the Proteas could deliver again in the second and final Test at Newlands (starting on Wednesday) as the home side looked to wrap up a series victory.

Bavuma left the field after picking up a hamstring injury on the first day of the opening Test and he did not bat in South Africa’s only innings. It was confirmed after the match that he would not be able to lead the side next week.

Skipper replaced

In his absence, Elgar was set to captain the national side in the final match of his international career, while Bavuma was replaced in the squad by Western Province batter Zubayr Hamza.

“I think the guys will really be up for it (at Newlands). There is a series to be won and series wins are special, especially against teams like India,” Conrad said.

“We obviously also want to send Dean off properly, and that will just put the cherry on the cake for us.”