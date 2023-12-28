Proteas crush India to take 1-0 lead in two-Test series

South Africa won by an innings and 32 runs.

Fast bowler Nandre Burger celebrates a wicket with Proteas teammates during the third day of the first Test against India in Centurion. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Fast bowler Nandre Burger delivered a spectacular performance on debut, closing out a dominant victory for South Africa on the third day of the first Test against India in Centurion yesterday.

With the tourists left trailing by 163 runs at the start of their second innings, India failed to put up much of a fight, as veteran batter Virat Kohli produced lone resistance.

Kohli made 76 runs but received no real support as India were dismantled for just 131 runs – 33 short of making the home side bat again as South Africa wrapped up the win by an innings and 32 runs.

Burger took 4/33, ending his debut Test with seven wickets after grabbing three in India’s first innings, while Kagiso Rabada returned 2/32, also grabbing seven wickets in the match.

Proteas innings

Earlier, after resuming at 256/5 in the morning session with an 11-run lead, South Africa strengthened their control of the fixture, led by opening batter Dean Elgar.

On 140 when play resumed, Elgar went on to make 185 before Shardul Thakur had him caught behind five overs before the lunch break.

The 36-year-old top-order batter, playing in his penultimate Test, hit his 14th career century. He spent more than seven hours at the crease (overnight), facing 287 deliveries and smashing 28 boundaries.

Elgar was well supported by all-rounder Marco Jansen, as they shared 111 runs for the sixth wicket. Jansen contributed a career best 84 not out.

With captain Temba Bavuma unavailable due to a hamstring injury, the Proteas had to rely on 10 batters, but they would have been pleased to reach 408 all out in the afternoon session, after India had been bowled out for 245 the day before.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was the best of India’s bowlers, returning 4/69 after toiling away at the front of their attack for nearly 27 overs.

With the hosts having romped to a convincing victory in the opening match, with more than two days to spare, the second and final Test of the series will start in Cape Town on Wednesday.